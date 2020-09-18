Find Your Perfect Pair! Guess Launches Game-changing ‘Denim Fit Guide’

We’ll never know which is more difficult: finding the perfect partner, or finding the pair of jeans that fits just right. Luckily, while we ponder our love lives, Guess has taken the….guess work (!) out of sourcing your ideal denim match.

The brand’s new denim fit guide helps to cut through the confusion by outlining the ultimate shopping blueprint: select what style description is most appealing (e.g. “slims your waist, elongates your legs” or “lifts and defines your curves”) or peruse via other specifics like what wash or what rise your heart desires.

Take for example, my hunt to find a pair that honors both my sartorial requirements and my body shape—there’s more than one reason that I’m notoriously picky when it comes to denim.

The search function, via “shop best sellers”, allowed me to discover something I wouldn’t have originally sought out. Enter: these R n’ B music video-ready roomy jeans that would look just as good with turtleneck bodysuits in the colder season as they would with cropped peasant blouses come summer time.

If only trawling through Hinge to find a winner was this easy….

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.