Our obsession with a 1990s-era aesthetic shows no sign of abating, and now you can make everyday a ‘throwback Thursday’ thanks to the latest Guess Originals collection. The brand’s Fall 2020 offering pays homage to its own nineties hits; staples that feel just as fresh this time around as they did back then.

As if the silhouettes and the vintage logos weren’t giving us enough of a retro fashion fix, the campaign images of Victoria Britt, Douda Ka, and Mia Hewitt were shot Polaroid and film: nostalgia, much?

Oh, and look closely and you may notice some familiar props—like Connect Four!—which were plucked from vintage stores for the imagery, which was shot by Insta-famous photographer Sam Dameshek at a Palm Springs-esque bungalow.

So, what can one expect from the range of 24 menswear and 10 womenswear modern-meets-vintage pieces? All the hits from the bygone decade, including striped tees and polos, windbreakers, tanks and tracksuits, logo hoodies, sporty jackets, and ultra on-trend nylon bike shorts. And it goes without saying, there are some solid denim options too.

Here’s what we have our eyes on….

The ‘fresh to death’ (hands up if you remember that infamous phrase the first time around!) 1990s-inspired Guess Originals Capsule Collection is available now.

Plus! As for Guess’ Fall/Winter 2020 Holiday campaign—yes, it somehow is time to think about that season already—the brand has just announced actor and singer Michele Morrone as their new face. Swoon.

