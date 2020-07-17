Lookbook: Gucci’s Epilogue Collection

Today Gucci released 133 images of their Resort 2021 collection, which designer Alessandro Michele has dubbed “Epilogue” and will be the final Resort collection for the brand. (For now!) This closes out what he’s considering his “trilogy of love” and began in February with their February show and continued in their Fall 2020 ad campaign.

“Finally, the epilogue comes, to seal the closure of a trilogy of love. This last movement goes around another short-circuit,” Michele wrote in his show notes. “The clothes will be worn by those who created them. The designers with whom, every day, I share the daze of creation, will become the performers of a new story.” Yes, in lieu of using models, his team shot the lookbook for the collection. (Everyone photographed looks exactly like what you’d expect someone who designs for Alessandro Michele’s Gucci to look like.)

“My fairy tale in three parts wants to generate a questioning about the rules, the roles and the functions that keep the world of fashion going. It’s an inevitably partial investigation, also intentionally deforming: an unbalanced game in which I tried to dismantle the scaffolding, to turn things upside down, to shift the gaze somewhere else, to challenge the grammars through which we try to name the mystery of beauty.”

Check out the entire Gucci Epilogue collection in our Gallery.