Gucci Just Dropped Their New Summer Campaign

Gucci just dropped their Summer 2026 campaign and controversial and divisive at Demna’s short tenure at the brand has been so far, you know there’s no resisting the urge to see what he and his team have cooked up this time around.

Shot in Monte Carlo, the campaign unfolds along pools and open water, with a cast that includes Tian Xi Wei, Amelia Gray, Anok Yai, Elisabetta Dessy, Emma Koch, Kayako Higuchi, Felix Friedman, Ibrahima Kane, and Samuel Watson.

“[These are] figures caught between somewhere and elsewhere,” says Gucci in their release, “plans hinted at rather than declared, and a sense that the next hour might lead anywhere. A summer of possibility rather than repose, framed by Monaco’s cultural aura, long a stage for fashion and glamour.”

Liminality, but make it FASHION!

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Gucci has managed to capture everyone’s attention, which, these days, feels like the best anyone can really hope for.

Check out the rest of the campaign below and shop the collection on Gucci.com, in Gucci boutiques worldwide, and across the house’s resort locations in Forte dei Marmi, Porto Cervo, Capri, Ibiza, Mykonos, Formentera, Saint-Tropez, and Cannes.