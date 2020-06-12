Gucci Reveals 2020 Class of Changemakers Scholarships

Looking for some good news? Today, Gucci announced their 2020 class of Gucci North America Changemakers Scholarships recipients. 20 deserving students from diverse backgrounds, who are pursing various careers in fashion at undergraduate colleges or universities will receive up to $20,000 in addition to mentorship and virtual internship opportunities through Gucci America.. Over the last six months, Gucci enlisted the support of the North America Changemakers Council of community leaders and social change experts to make the final selection of the students for the scholarships.

“As education is vital to implementing real change and ensuring diverse voices are in positions of power, it is more important than ever to foster the next generation of talent,” Antoine Phillips, vice president of Brand & Culture Engagement at Gucci said. “I loved learning about each inspiring applicant along with our Changemakers Council and we are excited to see what they do next and how they help transform the fashion industry. I am proud to be part of a company that empowers this inaugural class of visionary Changemakers.”

Additionally, under the Changemakers umbrella, Gucci is annuncing two recipients of the Gucci North America Changemakers x CFDA Scholars By Design program. This program was conceived to support two diverse graduating high school seniors who plan to study fashion design at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university. This award is $20,000 per year for four years for both scholars.

Over the next four years, these scholarship programs will provide $1.5 million

The talented winners are:

Astrid Viera, currently a high school senior who will be attending Mt. San Jacinto College

Celeste Haselrig, currently a college freshman attending Parsons

Destinee Elliott, currently a college freshman attending Thomas Jefferson University

Diop Russell, currently a college sophomore attending Spelman College

Fabiola Lopez, currently a college freshman attending Azusa Pacific University

Gabrielle DeLeon, currently a college freshman attending FIT

Gideon Gomm, currently a college freshman attending Parsons

Jasmine Bacchus, currently a college junior at Brown University

Kaitlyn Gilliam, currently a college junior at Howard University

Kristian Brown, currently a college sophomore at FIT

Malachi Williams, currently a high school senior who will be attending Hunter College

Marcus Williams, currently a college sophomore at University of Southern California: School of Cinematic Arts & Marshall School of Business

Marie France Mendy, currently a college sophomore at Cornell University

Maya Davis, currently a high school senior who will be attending Bowling Green State University

Miles Richards, currently a high school senior who will be attending College for Creative Studies Detroit

Nailah Barnes, currently a college sophomore at Spelman College

Nicole Scott, currently a college freshman at the University of Cincinnati

Sekoi Cooper, currently a college junior at Parsons

Glory Lee, currently a college freshman at Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design

Trevon Barnes, currently a college sophomore at FIT

Gucci North America Changemakers x CFDA Scholars By Design

Ajai Kasim, currently a high school senior who will be attending Parsons

Kaya Ugorji, currently a high school senior who will be attending FIT

The next round of applications for the Gucci North America Changemakers Scholarship Program will open in Fall 2020. Click HERE for more info.

The Gucci North America Changemakers Scholarship program was established in March of 2019. This is something more brands should consider doing.

