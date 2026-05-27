Gucci Gets In on the Formula One Game

Gucci announced their latest partnership today: Alpine Formula One Team.

Starting at the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship, the team will race as ‘Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team’ and compete in Gucci colors. Gucci Racing will also launch its own dedicated logo, featuring the House’s iconic interlocking G alongside the Gucci Racing wordmark.

“This partnership with Alpine Formula One Team writes a new chapter,” said Francesca Bellettini, president and CEO of Gucci via a press release. “That reflects our ambition for the brand and the role we want Gucci to play on this stage. Formula One represents today a unique convergence of performance, culture, and global reach, and Alpine Formula One Team is the right partner to bring this vision to life. Gucci Racing is more than a presence on the grid: it is an expression of who we are and where we want to take the brand. And there is much more to come. We are grateful to Alpine and the entire Renault Group for sharing this ambition with us.”

“Formula One has evolved far beyond sport to become one of the world’s most powerful premium content platforms, reaching over 1.5 billion people each season and inspiring a rapidly expanding, younger and increasingly female audience,” said Kering CEO Luca de Meo. “As a space of creativity, pursuit of excellence and human achievement, we see it as a unique platform for a luxury brand to push boundaries, spark meaningful connections and build long-term value and brand desirability, while delivering measurable and lasting impact.”

“Formula One is one of the most dynamic and attractive platforms in global sport” added François Provost, CEO of Renault Group. “For Renault Group, as a historic Formula One manufacturer, it is a powerful asset to support Alpine’s ambition: building awareness, desirability and influence across markets, while reaching new audiences and young generations. We welcome the opportunity to engage with Kering through this collaboration, as we look forward to our collaboration with Gucci from 2027 onward.”

“Partnering with a prestigious brand of Gucci’s calibre in Formula One as title partner of Alpine Formula One Team is something I am incredibly proud of,” said Flavio Briatore, executive advisor of Alpine Formula One Team. “Not only that, but I am also excited about the possibilities the partnership with Gucci brings and the great things we can achieve together at a global level. The Enstone Team has a history of doing things differently to others and has previously shown that fashion can finish first in Formula One. With the improved performance on track, and Alpine having its best-ever points total to start a season, this new collaboration with Gucci shows the growing momentum behind the team. I would like to thank Luca [de Meo] and Francesca [Bellettini] for their trust and dedication in the project and helping make this partnership come to life.”