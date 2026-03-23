Gucci Drops New Campaign With Kate Moss and EmRata

Demna delivers a hefty dose of old school Gucci glam in his latest bag campaign for the brand, showcasing the new Giglio and Borsetto bag silhouettes.

The campaign was shot by Mert and Marcus and features supermodels Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski in varying states on undress, clutching Gucci’s latest handbag offerings and looking absolutely divine in the process.

The campaign is meant to highlight “the essential role of the Gucci bag within the wardrobe. Materials, surfaces, and silhouettes repeat across images and film, returning again and again to the bag at the center of it all.”

Moss and Ratajkowski also appear in videos directed by Bardia Zeinali that show them swimming in a sea of Gucci bags a la the rose petal scene in the 1999 film ‘American Beauty.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GUCCI (@gucci)

So what do you think? Are you feeling the gucci-fied desire? If so, the bags are available here and here.