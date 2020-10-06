Grazia Magazine Is Coming To The US

There’s a new print publication making its way Stateside: popular mag Grazia is making its US debut online and on newsstands. To celebrate the launch, Kim Kardashian West appeared on covers of 12 editions across the world.

According to reports, publisher Gruppo Mondadori has signed a licensing agreement with New York-based Pantheon Media Group LLC. The venture will combine a digital platform and website, which launched today, as well as a print edition to follow in September 2021.

The magazine is currently available in 23 countries, notably in the UK, Australia, Mexico, India, and Italy, and it reaches up to 35 million unique users a month.

Ernesto Mauri, chief executive officer of Gruppo Mondadori, explained why the time is right to launch in America: “The birth of the U.S. [edition] of Grazia represents a significant milestone with which for the first time an Italian fashion magazine makes its debut on the American market with a formula that answers the needs of today’s readers, users and companies. In such a historical moment, it proves the strength of a brand that’s always been ahead of the times and that has become an international icon thanks to its authoritative content and unparalleled identity.”

