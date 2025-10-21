Grace Wales Bonner Is Hermès’ New Men’s Creative Director

Hermès has an exciting new hire! Grace Wales Bonner has been named the French brand’s new men’s creative director, where she will lead the aesthetics and designs for the brand’s men’s ready-to-wear. Bonner’s arrival is a celebrated one, as she’s beloved in the fashion industry from her boundary-breaking work with her own namesake label—which has been garnered her the 2021 CFDA Award for International Men’s Designer of the Year and The Fashion Awards 2024 British Menswear Designer of the Year trophies. Her tenure succeeds Véronique Nichanianm, who announced her exit last week.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the role of Creative Director of Hermès Men’s Ready-to-Wear,” Bonner said. “It is a dream realized to embark on this new chapter, following in a lineage of inspired craftspeople and designers. I wish to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house.”

Kim Jones Takes On A New Role With Bosideng’s Areal Label

There’s a new project afoot for Kim Jones! The designer has joined Chinese outerwear label Bosideng as creative director for its new brand, Areal, according to Hypebeast. Within his new role, Jones will lead Areal’s design aesthetics and innovation, with his first collection combining practical weatherproof elements with clean, sculptural silhouettes. The designer’s edgy new position follows his celebrated tenures as Dior Men’s creative director, which he left earlier this year—as well as artistic director of womenswear at Fendi and creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton Launches Punchy New Arty Capucines With Takashi Murakami

The latest Capucines handbags from Louis Vuitton come with a colorful twist, courtesy of Takashi Murakami! The brand’s new Arty Capucines collection, Arty Capucines VII, have been launched in collaboration with the whimsical Japanese artist. As shared on Instagram, Murakami’s takes on the Capucines satchel feature multiple iterations in smooth leather and exotic skins, boosted by his kaleidoscopic flower and bear characters. From a pink iteration surrounded by curling octopus tentacles to quickly rounded styles with vibrant flower petal motifs, plus standout takes with blue stamp prints, multicolored mushroom baubles, and splattered green camouflage prints, there’s truly a style that will appeal to anyone. Art and fashion lovers will be able to view the pieces up-close at Art Basel Paris, which will be held at the Grand Palais later this month.

Paris Hilton Is Getting Into Home Design With Her Latest Reality Show

Paris Hilton‘s entering a new realm of reality television! The star has just shared the trailer for her newest show, Inclusive By Design, which will launch on YouTube and chronicle her move to her new home with her family. In addition to Hilton’s longtime love for interior design and decor, the show will also highlight how she utilizes her eye to best benefit her ADHD—a condition the star’s been especially vocal about in recent years, even launching a song in homage to it. While the first trailer for Hilton’s new show can be found on Instagram—where she announced it on Monday night—we can’t wait to see more! You can catch the program when it launches on YouTube on October 22.

Additional reporting by Erika Ryan.

