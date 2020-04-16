Grace Elizabeth in Quarantine: Woodwork, Puppy Cuddles, and Apocolyptic Dreams

Model Grace Elizabeth is spending quarantine in North Carolina with her fiancé, Nico Kraus, and puppy. Like the rest of us, she’s learning new things about herself and taking up unexpected hobbies. She writes in with how she’s passing the time and what she’s eager to do when self-isolation ends. (We’re eager for that date, if anyone has it!)

Where are you right now and who you are you with?

I am in North Carolina with my fiancé {Nico Kraus] and puppy!

What do you miss most about your old routine?

Getting my morning dose of caffeine from Maman, my favorite coffee shop.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social distancing?

I have learned that I am pretty darn good at origami! I have also learned that Nico prefers my quarantine snacks over his…. Insert eye roll emoji here.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

I really really miss having dinner with my friends!!

What are you doing to decompress?

I do a lot of crafts. I’ve filled up two sketchbooks, a watercolor pad, made four candles, countless origami, and even built a shoe rack out of wood I had laying around, but the best of all is playing with Benji and teaching him new tricks. Work took me away from him a lot, so I love every second I get to cuddle him!

How are you staying active?

I built a little in home gym in my guest room. I had a lot of gym equipment to begin with, so I had fun transforming it into a gym.

How’s your sleep?

I sleep much longer, despite the crazy ‘end of the world’ dreams. I used to sleep on average four to five hours a night, and now I’m hitting eight!

What are you doing to help others?

I’ve began donating to a few organizations including the World Health Organization, Mount Sinai Hospitals, and Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, and the other day I had virtual visit with kids that are in the children’s hospital in Nashville through the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since isolating?

We stopped speaking words there for a minute and just made noises to interact with one another from across the room. It was quite bizarre.

What are you most anxious about?

How long it will take for our economy to recover from this, I pray smaller businesses are able to get the appropriate relief they need.

What have you been watching on TV?

“The Office” and “Suits!”

What have you been eating?

I love to cook! So I have been making us healthy, but incredibly delicious meals. I’ve also been eating my personal favorite-dark chocolate peanut butter fudge!

Have you accomplished anything since self-isolating?

I have completely redecorated and organized my apartment, as well as purges my closet of everything I don’t need anymore.

What music have you been listening to lately?

A lot of the new catchy hits like Toosie Slide and Savage. Of course [I’m also] keeping my classic rock on repeat.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

I want to go bowling with some friends, then pick up Shake Shack and sit in the park for awhile.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

I think my every day excitement began to fade because it was such a routine. I have been reminded that every day that you can walk outside and breathe fresh air is a blessing and every interaction or exchange is a blessing that should be appreciated.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

How kind people are. Living in New York where it seems everyone walking past has an agenda, you tend to forget how genuine and humane people can be. The way the world, communities, and even strangers have come together has warmed a place in my heart.

