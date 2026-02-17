GQ Names Their New Top Editor

It’s a new day at GQ! The Conde title announced Adam Baidawi as their new Global Editorial Director today. He’s been with the brand as deputy global editorial director of GQ and head of editorial content at British GQ since 2021, where he managed their global editorial leadership. Baidawi replaces Will Welch, who left his role week to pursue a new opportunity in Paris with Pharrell Williams.

Baidawi begins his role immediately with his first print edition in September. He will be overseeing the brand’s editorial vision and content strategy across its global network of 12 owned and operated editions. His first print issue will be the September 2026 edition. In this role Baidawi will also oversee Pitchfork, led by Mano Sundaresan. He has a long history with the brand with his first GQ byline for the brand’s Australian edition, more than 15 years ago.

“It is the honour of my life to lead GQ into a new era, and to build on the legacy of the great editors I grew up admiring,” Baidawi says. “GQ has remarkable power to define the conversations around style, culture and masculinity. I look forward to using that power in new and surprising ways. I’m grateful to Anna [Wintour] and to our global teams for their trust. We have ambitious work ahead.”

“Adam makes perfect sense to lead GQ because he’s a writer and journalist first – a cultural thinker at a time when the culture needs to be thought through, and even interrogated a little,” Wintour says. “Having worked all over the world, he has a global sensibility, plenty of wit and style, and an easy collegiality with the editors he works with. This is someone GQ’s readers can expect to challenge received wisdom – about modern masculinity and the worlds of celebrity, sport, and fashion – and have a lot of fun doing so.”

This past year has seen a lot of change at One World Trade Center. Chloe Malle stepped into the global director role at Vogue in September. She succeeded Anna Wintour, who continues as global editorial director. In June, Mark Guiducci, the creative director of Vogue, became the top editor of Vanity Fair. He replaced Radika Jones, who had an uneventful tenure at the title. Guiducci has already brought new life to the title with just two issues under his belt.

Baidawi will relocate to New York for the role.

