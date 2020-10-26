Gov. Cuomo Teams Up With The RealReal And NYC-based Fashion Designers On Mask Campaign

Some news for all the Cuomosexuals out there! The Governor and his daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, just announced the “Mask Up” campaign, in partnership with The RealReal. He’s said it before and he’ll say it again: “Wearing a mask is cool!” And now the straight-talking political figure is making it easier than ever to be as fashion conscious as you are conscientious.

As part of a five-week campaign, themed masks will drop weekly. To kick things off, Public School have designed an exclusive “New York Tough” option—and by the looks of things, the $20 style is selling fast. Also stated to join in on the project are New York-based designers and brands including 3.1 Phillip Lim, 4SDESIGNS, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Chromat, Collina Strada, Jonathan Cohen, KES, Mara Hoffman, Mi Jong Lee, Michael Kors, Nili Lotan, Noah, Prabal Gurung, Public School, Rag & Bone, Romeo Hunt, Ryan Roche, Sandy Liang, Studio 189, Tanya Taylor, Thom Browne, Victor Glemaud, and Zero + Maria Cornejo.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage people to wear a mask, while raising funds for COVID-relief charities and underserved communities impacted by the virus: Feeding America, Nurse Heroes, and the New York COVID Relief Fund.

In a release on his website, Cuomo said, “As we continue the fight against COVID-19, one fact is clear—masks help stop the spread and save lives. But it’s also clear that COVID fatigue is setting in and that presents its own challenge. We need to find creative ways to encourage people to wear masks. The Mask Up campaign leverages the creativity of the New York fashion community to help solve this public health challenge, while simultaneously raising funds for communities impacted by COVID-19. Take a look at the NY Tough masks and mask up. Together, we will beat this virus.”

