Nicole Phelps has a major new role! The renowned fashion critic has been named global director of Vogue’s new venture—Global Vogue Runway.

Global Vogue Runway will serve as a single digital destination for all fashion show coverage. The new vertical will live at Vogue.com/fashion-shows. Think of it like a beefed up Vogue Runway offering; but this time converging all coverage of fashion shows worldwide. (Previously, the title operated 12 distinct fashion show sites across its markets: an audience which boasted 29 million users.)

Phelps, the longtime director of Vogue Runway, will continue to report to Anna Wintour. She will work closely with editors-in-chief and fashion teams across the world to determine Global Vogue Runway’s editorial point of view and strategy, and identify what content is regionally relevant for users.

According to a release, Global Vogue Runway will utilize editorial and technical resources across Vogue’s 26 markets to create a unified experience for all audiences. The release teased that the site will offer new capabilities and features, with visual storytelling and live-streaming at the forefront. Fashion savants can expect the addition mood boarding and the ability to bookmark. The popular Vogue Runway app will also undergo a makeover.

Of her new appointment, Phelps said, “I am thrilled for the launch of Global Vogue Runway, as well as the opportunity to lead it and help create an unparalleled experience for our users. We now have the ability to unite Vogue voices from around the world on one platform, building a destination that is both a vital tool for the industry and the place to go for fashion entertainment.”

Wintour noted that Phelps is a “brilliant editor” and “a trusted voice in the fashion industry.”

“With her guidance, Vogue Runway has grown tremendously, covering collections from around the globe while constantly evolving to meet the needs of its audience. I can’t wait to see what she does in her expanded new role,” Wintour praised.

Bon chance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.