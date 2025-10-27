Demi Moore, Tyla, Pat McGrath, And More Lead Glamour’s 2025 Women of the Year

Glamour‘s women of the year are here! The magazine’s annual portfolio of female figures that made an impact across entertainment, media, sports, and more throughout the year has officially arrived—and 2025’s powerful list is especially star-studded. This year’s stylish lineup of cover ladies includes Demi Moore, Tyla, Pat McGrath, Rachel Zegler, Ms. Rachel, and the WNBA, creating a group that’s both diverse and showcasing the multi-faceted nature of women today. Keep an eye out for the magazine’s annual celebration of the special launch—which always packs a fashion-forward punch as autumn hits its peak! You can view Glamour‘s full Women of the Year portfolio now on Glamour.com.

Suspects Arise In The Louvre’s Viral Jewel Theft

The Louvre’s headline-making jewel heist has had a major new twist. Over the weekend, police arrested two men identified through DNA analysis who were attempting to flee France, according to CNN. One of the men was arrested in the Parisian suburb of Aubervilliers, while the other was caught while undergoing a passport check en route to Algeria from the Charles de Gaulle airport. Neither man had any of the stolen jewels from the heist on them, which have been estimated to amount to $816 to $933 million in value. However, two additional criminals from the theft remain at large, meaning the case is still ongoing. The historical crime took place last Sunday, where the group of burglars made off with 19th century pieces suspected to be eventually destroyed and sold for their materials and gemstones, including Empress Eugénie’s tiara and brooch, emerald earrings and a necklace from Empress Marie Louise, and a necklace, tiara, and one earring previously belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. At this time—similarly to the day of the crime—only Empress Eugénie’s tiara was recovered after being found in damaged condition on the thieves’ escape route.

Olivia Rodrigo Holds Private Concert in Manhattan with American Express

She’s an All-American bitch! Olivia Rodrigo was in New York City on Thursday night for an intimate performance at Park Avenue Armory in partnership with American Express. The concert was only open to Platinum and Business Platinum Card Members and invited guests. The night welcomed , Ashley Park, Molly Gordon, Patrick Ta, Jeremiah Brent, Tyler Lain, and more. The event highlighted the recent enhancements to Amex’s US Consumer and Business Platinum cards.

Ariana Greenblatt Gets Personal For Cosmopolitan‘s November Issue

Cosmopolitan has a new cover girl: Ariana Greenblatt! The Barbie and Now You See Me, Now You Don’t star fronts the title’s newest issue, photographed at the Bowery Hotel by Lauren Greenfield. Within her cover story, the rising actress opens up on growing up in the digital age, facing criticism and fandom across Instagram and TikTok, and her latest films—plus what she’s learned from Billie Eilish. The moment marks the latest cover for the title after undergoing a Gen Z-centric makeover under EIC Willa Bennett, who’s round of debut cover stars this year has also included Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, Margaret Qualley, and Ethel Cain. You can read Greenblatt’s full interview now on Cosmopolitan.com.

“She didn’t necessarily give advice, but I think just seeing her live her life…how the people around her give her so much joy. She’s definitely, throughout everything, found her bubble,” Greenblatt said of Eilish. “She’s figured out how to differentiate what she truly cares about and then just lets everything else go. And she’s inspiring because after all the years she’s been in public and despite everything that comes with that, she still remains such a light person.”

Could Marc Jacobs Take His Brand To Authentic Brands Group?

Looks like Marc’s on the hunt for a new home! Marc Jacobs is rumored to be taking his namesake label—currently owned by Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) to Authentic Brands Group (ABG), according to Lauren Sherman’s Line Sheet column for Puck. The reported price tag for LVMH, which is evidently offloading the ownership of “smaller” brands in its business portfolio, is set to $1 billion. Why ABG? The company’s had a successful track record of bringing cultural relevancy and excitement—as well as turnaround profits—for brands including Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Vince Camuto, Juicy Couture, and Sperry over the years. Though Jacobs’ brand is certainly recently viral through its signature title-printed bag line and off-calendar runway shows, it will be interesting to see where the designer’s namesake label lands—and, whether at ABG or elsewhere, how its future campaigns, launches, and shows will change. Stay tuned!

Hunter Schafer Steps Back Into Her Final Girl Shoes With Gentle Monster

Hunter Schafer is back on our screens, this time in a one-minute horror-tinged short film titled “The Hunt” for Gentle Monster’s Fall 2025 eyewear collection, according to Rolling Stone.Directed by artist Nadia Lee Cohen, the campaign teaser shows a hotel room door split in two, The Shining-style, where Schafer stares at something off-camera while a figure peers through a hole in the wall behind her. The surreal shoot, naturally, features eyewear from Gentle Monster’s latest collection—which is set to launch for the autumn season on November 7. With a streak of stylish shoots for Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and SKIMS under her belt, Cohen’s Gentle Monster film forms a dynamic narrative around the label’s new line, further elevated by Schafer’s modeling career and rising star as an actress. Meanwhile, the fashion world will discover “The Hunt” in full on October 29…just in time for Halloween.

Pamela Anderson Launches Sustainable Skincare Brand Sonsie

Another celebrity beauty brand has entered the zeitgeist—and it’s one we’re whipping out our credit cards for! Pamela Anderson has just revealed her new eco-friendly skincare brand Sonsie, inspired by her own lush Vancouver home and makeup-free approach to beauty. Specializing in minimalist, easy-to-use products, the actress’ debut line includes a moisturizer, serum, balm, cleanser, and barrier cream—plus a collaborative hat with Lorna Murray, reminiscent of Anderson’s own wide-brimmed collection. The collection debuted in full to the greater public this weekend when Anderson opened a limited-edition pop-up at Shopify NY’s outpost at 131 Greene St. The launch goes beyond beauty, however; Anderson’s also teamed tip with Shopify to create the Sonsie x Shopify Mindful Beauty Award, which will provide a $100,000 grant to female-founded beauty and wellness businesses in their earliest stages. Interested parties can submit their applications online now, as well.

