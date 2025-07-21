Atlanta Apparel ‘s next market is fast approaching—and it’s sure to be a sparkling one, thanks to a wide roster of jewelry brands! The annual wholesale market, which shows various collections to retailers from August 5 to 8, will include glamorous accessories brands from high to low—many who’ve presented on-site across decades. Ahead of the August market, we caught up with Krista Lovelady of Kristalize and Sumer Renee’s Summer Brackett on their latest designs and brand innovations—and their deeper connections to the Atlanta Apparel market.

Krista Lovelady, Designer And Owner — Kristalize

How has your business changed since you founded Kristalize in 2012?

It’s definitely changed tremendously. We personally started out from handmaking everything into a fully manufactured business, just because the styles are changing so often. When we first started, we did lots of beaded, chunky, more colorful pieces. I would say it’s toned down, but I would definitely see the trends coming back around and everything—maybe just a toned-down version of what it was almost 13 years ago. How the trends have come through [changed], but mainly we were handmaking everything, and now we’re a fully manufactured business.

What are some jewelry trends you’ve seen taking off this year?

Our biggest seller right now is scarf necklaces. The way we do our scarf necklaces is just a plain scarf with a big pendant that’s a statement. Lots of mixed metals coming in for fall. Those are the two main things selling for us right now. Of course, always, the chunky gold layers. That’s just a staple!

What makes Atlanta Apparel such a special market for you, as a jewelry business owner and entrepreneur?

We’ve been a part of Atlanta Apparel for almost 10 years now, and now we’re in the Uncommon Fashion showroom. [We’re] forming that relationship with our retailers, getting to see the same faces show after show, and trying to keep bringing the best trends with the best quality.

Summer Brackett, Owner — Summer Renee Jewelry

What are some jewelry trends for 2025 that we should be keeping an eye on right now?

Chunky jewelry is back! This includes large pendants, chunky chains, and layers upon layers. We saw it here at market this week in Atlanta, and you even see it on celebrities, including men. At Morgan Wallen’s recent concert in Miami, he was sporting a chunky gold chain with a pendant. I watch for trends like this and then put my own unique style spin on it.

What are some recent Summer Renee brand advancements or product launches you’re excited about?

I’ve introduced non-tarnish finishes in the chunky styles I sell, which is something you don’t see so much. Non-tarnish finishes are typically seen on lighter-weight, daintier jewelry, but as customers want this kind of durability, I’m introducing it in the trending heavier-weight chain and charm styles we’re seeing.

How have you seen Atlanta Apparel impact the jewelry market—and how does it foster relationships for your brand over time?

I wouldn’t be where I am without my market family! It’s so much better to talk to people face-to-face and build relationships, so a market like Atlanta is really key. The other exhibitors here support each other, and the environment is great.

