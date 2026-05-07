Like Everything From Designer Sarah Burton, Givenchy’s New Bag Is Pretty Great

In March, Sarah Burton showed her best collection yet for Givenchy (though, let’s be honest, they’ve all been stellar). It was feminine and sophisticated and graphic and luxe and incredibly elegant, walking the line between editorial wow factor and wearability like no other show in Paris. Burton is a master and her Givenchy is a revelation. And her latest bag creation for the brand feels like a guaranteed future best seller.

The Voyou Bucket bag made its runway debut as part of Burton’s blockbuster Fall 2026 show, where is appeared in black, white, and cobalt (almost Yves Klein) blue leather — our personal favorite — as well as red faux fur. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until Fall to get your hands on one, as the first iterations of the bag hit shops and Givenchy.com today.

The epitome of chic Parisian nonchalance, the Voyou takes its name from French slang for a mischief-maker, which feels appropriate given the way the bag’s straps recall leather body harnesses, giving it a subtly fetishistic vibe.

“The Voyou Bucket represents a natural extension of the Givenchy attitude,” said the brand via a press release, “reflected thoughtful details and considered hardware. Designed for those who follow instinct over convention, it can be styled up or down, to adapt to any occasion, giving its wearer the freedom to express a unique personality and sense of style.”

The bag is crafted in smooth, shiny calf leather with a fine grain and glossy finish. It has three carrying options — top handle plus adjustable over-the-shoulder and crossbody straps — and a generous central compartment lined in suede.

It is available in ivory, light pink, chocolate or black leather with gold-finish hardware, and in cobalt blue leather with silver-finish hardware and retails for $1,990.