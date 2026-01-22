Givenchy by Sarah Burton’s Got a New Bag With a Very Cheeky Name

Sarah Burton’s appointment to Givenchy in 2024 heralded a return to form for the house in so many ways: more beautiful, more precise, more elegant, more feminine, and above all more modern. And so far, Burton has lived up to all this promise and then some, creating precise, restrained, yet stunning works of wearable art for her runway shows and reestablishing Givenchy as a red carpet power player. But you don’t spend 26 years working at Alexander McQueen without being a little subversive, too. And Burton’s latest handbag design for the house is proof that you can take the girl out of McQueen, but you can’t take McQueen out of the… well, you get it.

Christened The Snatch, Burton’s latest accessory offering is “a study in intimacy,” says the brand’s press release. “A sensual object that slips naturally into the language of Sarah Burton’s ready-to wear: sculptural, feminine, shaped around the body. Its lines echo the cinch of a jacket, the shape of a waist, the curve of a bra. The leather’s softness holds a quiet tension; the bag pulls, cinches, embraces.”

Oh my! Is it getting steamy in here or did my radiators just kick on?

The bag is crafted in supple calf-grain leather with a naturally tumbled texture and a nappa lining with a bold crimson pop of color just inside the lip.

Available in small, medium, and large, The Snatch can be carried by hand, on the shoulder, or crossbody and comes in eight different color ways: black, aubergine, dark brown, taupe, baby pink, red, cream, and graphic black-and-white.

Priced at $3,150 for the medium, it is available to shop at Givenchy.com now.