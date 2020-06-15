Givenchy Appoints Matthew M. Williams As Creative Director

The House of Givenchy has appointed Matthew M. Williams as their new creative director. Williams will be presenting his first collection in Paris in October and he’ll be taking on both men and women’s.

“I am extremely honored to join the House of Givenchy,” he said today. “The Maison’s unique position and timeless aura make it an undeniable icon and I amlooking forward to working together with its ateliers and teams, to move it into a new era, based on modernity and inclusivity. I am grateful to the LVMH group for trusting me with the opportunity to fulfill my lifelong dream. In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, together with my community and colleagues, and intend to contribute towards positive change.”

Williams launched women’s fashion label Alyx in 2015 and was a finalist for the LVMH Prize the following year. His luxury streetwear brand counts Lady Gaga and Kanye West as fans. He’s replaces Claire Waight Keller who left the brand in April. The 34-year-old starts tomorrow.

