Gisele Takes A Dip, Gigi’s Golden Fragrance, Plus! Sharon Stone’s New Gig!

Gisele Bündchen Takes A Dip In Elisabetta Franchi’s Fall Campaign

Elisabetta Franchi is making a splash this fall with its newest campaign! The sleek brand’s tapped Gisele Bündchen as its Fall 2025 face, photographed in Miami by Luigi & Iango. While posing against cool blue ocean waters and sun-kissed beaches, Búndchen is outfitted in Franchi’s sharp leather jackets and sultry swimwear in the spirit of unapologetic confidence. The slick shoot nods to the designer’s embrace of bold femininity and her signature sophistication, as well as the power of transformation through the seasons.

All images: Luigi & Iango

Gigi Hadid Launches Rabanne’s Gilded New Fragrance

Gigi Hadid is continuing her gilded age! Rabanne has continued its relationship with the star model, who returns to front its new Million Gold For Her Parfum, a scent filled with blossoming floral notes and a deep, sensual musk. Hadid sprays and clasps the fragrance’s dark ombré bottle in a shimmering new campaign, complete with plenty of Rabanne’s gleaming gold link jewelry—which even accents the fragrance itself. The moment marks Hadid’s third campaign in the Million Gold For Her family, following the scent’s splashy debut this spring and the blossoming summer release of Million Gold For Her Pure Jasmine. You can discover the full fragrance range now on Rabanne.com.

Banana Republic Kicks Off September With A Nostalgic Road Trip

On the road again! As fall kicks off, Banana Republic is bringing the excitement of travel to our wardrobes with its new September campaign. The brand’s latest shoot spotlights its core denim line, seen on models as they stroll past river shores and journey to far-off destinations. A range of ’90s-inspired silhouettes make up the collection, crafted with regenerative cotton in a push for greater sustainability. Further elevating the range are an assortment of vintage-inspired jackets, sweaters, shirts, overcoats, and trousers in versatile neutral hues, all nodding to the carefree feel of decades past—and designed to effortlessly stand the test of time in anyone’s closet.

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Guess Jeans Embraces Casual Denim With Moise Kean

Guess‘ fall denim is getting a sporty boost with Moise Kean! The Italian National Team and A Club Fiorentina (ACF) star striker is the newest face of Guess Jeans, fronting the label’s Fall 2025 campaign. Marking his fashion campaign debut. Kean is dressed in the label’s new denim trucker jackets and jeans in a range of blue hues, paired with graphic T-shirts and varsity jackets. Captured by photographer Bogdan Plakov, the shoot follows Guess Jeans’ previous campaign with Trent Alexander Arnold, marking the label’s close ties to both Italian culture and the sporting world. You can discover the collection now on Guess.com.

All images: Bogdan Plakov

Sharon Stone Suits Up In Italy With Antonio Marras

Antonio Marras has found its Fall 2025 muse in none other than Sharon Stone. In the brand’s new shoot, the actress travels through the backstreets of the Italian town of Alghero, gazing out at the shore and strolling through historic buildings. With the city’s history of reconnecting lovers, the campaign’s mood is both romantic and nomadic. Of course, Stone’s outfitted in Marras’ latest designs for the occasion, including a painted ecru taffeta dress, structured Prince of Wales suiting, and sharp outerwear. The range toes the line between feminine and masculine style while highlighting artistic details—which also nod to Stone’s own career as a painter herself.

All images: Courtesy of Antonio Marras

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

