Giorgio Armani Will Be Showing In September

by Eddie Roche
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani (firstVIEW)

Here’s some promising news from Italy: Giorgio Armani announced today that the Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani men’s and women’s collections will be shown in September 2020 in Milan. The brand format is currently being defined. Armani canceled their February show due to coronavirus concerns and streamed footage of models walking the runway without an audience.

The Armani Privé runway show will be postponed to January 2021, and will be held in Milan, in the headquarters located in the historic Palazzo Orsini on Via Borgonuovo. The show is typically held in Paris.  The collection will be season-less and include garments suitable for winter as well as lighter pieces for summer.

They are also opening their atelier in June to make the service of the tailoring department available to its clients. They’ll be offering a range of styles, both current and from previous collections. Items will be shown by individual appointment.

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana is also organizing Milano Digital Fashion Week, which is scheduled to be July 14-17.  The week will showcase Spring/Summer 2021 men’s collection’s together with women’s and men’s pre-collections for next spring.

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

