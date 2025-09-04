News

Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

The beloved designer founded his iconic namesake brand in 1975

by Aaron Royce
Giorgio Armani (Courtesy)

In a heavy blow to the fashion world, Giorgio Armani has died. The designer’s passing at his home in Milan, Italy was announced this morning through a press release from his namesake brand. He is survived by his sister Rosanna Armani, as well as nieces Roberta Armani and Silvana Armani and nephew Andrea Camerana. He was 91.

Giorgio Armani

The designer, known by many as “Signor Armani,” began his career in Italy in 1961 as a buyer and window dresser for La Tinascente. After a brief role as Cerriti 1881’s menswear designer, he officially launched his own brand in 1975. Known as one of the most successful and well-crafted brands in history, Armani’s brand became renowned for its sharp tailoring and elegance. Originating in menswear, the label expanded to include womenswear in its same launch year. It gained critical traction and made its mark when Armani costumed the 1980 film American Gigolo, starring Patrick Swayze and Lauren Hutton—which further emphasized his connections and welcoming nature to mainstream film and TV celebrities in the fashion world.

As a designer, Armani’s use of rich fabrics, well-suited yet effortless aesthetics, and hues of dark navy blue and gray became his signatures through all of his collections—including his additional Armani Privé, Emporio Armani, EA7, and Armani Exchange labels. His last runway show, held for his Giorgio Armani menswear line’s Fall 2025 collection, was widely celebrated—though he was not present due to undisclosed health concerns. The last runway the designer took his finale bow at was his Armani Privé Spring 2025 show in January.

Giorgio Armani Privé Spring 2025

Star power was also seen throughout the designer’s muses, most notably Tina Turner, Nicole Kidman, and Sophia Loren. His womenswear, menswear, underwear, and beauty campaigns and shows have featured a range of stars over the years, including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Brooke Shields, Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Calvin Harris, Sydney Sweeney, Matt Bomer, Ryan Reynolds, and many, many more.

During his tenure leading his brand, Armani amassed a wide range of honors for his influence on the fashion industry and his own initiatives and charity work. Among his numerous awards, the designer earned the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2021, a Legion of Honor from France in 2008, and a Golden Lion from the Mayor of Venice in 2023. In the fashion world, he earned his first CFDA Awards trophy for Best International Designer in 1983, as well as its Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. ADI also bestowed him with a Compasso d’Oro in 2014, while The British Fashion Council honored him with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

The Daily Front Row offers its sincere condolences to the Armani family at this time.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

ilene September 4, 2025 - 7:28 PM

American gigolo starred Richard Gere, not Patrick Swayze

