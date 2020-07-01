Gigi Hadid Launches ‘Gigi’s Journal Part II’

Gigi Hadid guest edits and is the creative director of Gigi’s Journal Part II, under V Magazine’s creative platform CreatiVity. Earlier this year Hadid and V launched an open call for artist contributions to the project via Instagram and received 20,000 submissions. Originally conceived to document creativity in social isolation, the journal’s theme, “Quaranti[me],” expanded as anti-police-brutality protests took centerstage.

With just a week to go before their initial deadline, she reopened submissions to represent more artists and writers of color. The end result features written contributions from Black Lives Matter’s founder Patrisse Cullors, author and Campaign Zero co-founder DeRay McKesson, chef and activist Sophia Roe, and Nicole Counts, senior editor at One World.

“I felt strongly that it was important to me, and a responsibility of mine and V Magazine, to make sure we are amplifying Black-American voices using this platform and privilege,” Hadid says.”Therefore, in the first two spreads, you will find written pieces by amazing Black-American writers and activists who have been extremely informative and inspiring for me and many others… Additionally, a percentage of proceeds from the sales of this Journal, as well as my pledge to personally match, in donation, what is raised from sold copies, will be split between four organizations that I feel are all pushing in the right direction—supporting equality and racial justice.” A percentage of proceeds from the project will be split among four organizations: Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, the ACLU, and Campaign Zero. Hadid has also pledged to match that amount with a personal donation.

The limited-edition hardbound book features 32 original pieces inside with Hadid drawing the journal’s cover art. Gigi Journal Part II can be pre-ordered on VMagazine.com and will available on newsstands on July 15th. The project is a follow-up to 2017’s Gigi Journal Part I.

