Gigi Hadid Covers The Daily Summer’s July Issue!

The Daily Summer’s July issue is coming your way! On the cover, you’ll find the beautiful Gigi Hadid, who has added mogul to her CV. The supermod launched her line Guest In Residence just a few years ago, and the brand has already become a fave among the fashion crowd. We get the scoop on their latest collection and why this brand has taken off. We also reveal our annual Hamptons Most Stylish list of the best-dressed ladies and gents on the East End. Inside the issue, star stylist Cristina Ehrlich curated a list of some of her favorite pieces for your closet, we look at the best new places to eat this season, and catch up with the legendary and hilarious John Waters, who is bringing his one-man show to Guild Hall later this month. Plus! Features on Sag Harbor’s Sage & Madison, Unlimited Earthcare, The Maidstone, Jumelle Collection, Olivela, and more!

Get the new issue all over the Hamptons starting today or read online to get your fashion fix! Happy Summer!