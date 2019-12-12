16 Awesome Gifts for the Chic Men in Your Life

Men can be extremely, frustratingly, even enragingly difficult to shop for, but if there isn’t something for you guy on this list, we’ll eat our hats!

1. Aether Leather Jacket, $1,175

Made from a soft Nappa leather, the jacket is filled with 200 grams of PrimaLoft® GOLD and features horizontal quilting on the body, hidden-zipper hand pockets, and an interior zippered pocket. Each Foster Leather Jacket is also individually numbered, as only 150 were made. What guy doesn’t love an exclusive?

2. Pierre Hardy Trek Comet Sneakers, $298

They just look so damn cool.

3. SALT Honey Gold Titanium and Acetate Sunglasses, $490

The sleek combo of golden titanium and black acetate in these made-in-Japan sunglasses is sure to attract a lot of attention (and oh so many compliments).

4. The Arrivals Aer Down Vest, $295

People don’t wear enough yellow and this is a really nice one. Not too bright, not too brown, just right! And perfect for layering.

5. Tom Ford Tobacco Oud Fragrance, $240

The intoxicating combination of wood and tobacco in this scent is absolutely in credible. He’ll love it. And if he doesn’t, well, he’s sure to love something from Tom Ford. The man really can do no wrong.

6. Tumi Hartford Leather Backpack, $545

This is about as grownup a backpack as you can get. It features perfectly placed pockets, including a separate laptop compartment, a quick-access phone pocket, and a water-resistant water bottle pocket that can be accessed from both in and outside the bag.

7. Naadam Cashmere Sweatpants, $195, and Matching Zip Hoodie, $225

What man wouldn’t want a set of cozy cashmere sweats? And so cuddly!

8. Elemis Superfood Skincare Essentials Collection, $180

A lot of guys don’t even know where to begin when it comes to taking proper care of their skin. Make it easy for him with this four-piece collection, which will balance and moisturize his skin with anti-oxidant rich oils and a vitamin-packed Supergreen Complex.

9. Tom Wood Sterling Silver and Gold Signet Ring (Mr. Porter), $600

Gotta love a good signet ring.

10. Todd Snyder Champion + Looney Tunes Sweatshirt, $178

Who says a man’s wardrobe needs to be serious all the time?

11. Michael Kors Slim Pebbled Leather Briefcase, $261

A classic work bag in a not-so-classic (but still totally work appropriate) color. Nice!

12. Isaac Likes “I LIKE YOU!” Embroidered T-Shirt, $54

Cuz, like, yeah, you like him.

13. Persol Prescription Glasses, $320

Chic with just the right amount of Harry Potter.

14. Orlebar Brown Moonraker Swim Trunks, $395

Because every man wants to be Bond.

15. Katama Lily Pad Print Shirt, $115

A sophisticated minimalist take on the classic Hawaiian shirt in a color that will flatter just about anyone.

16. Kygo E7/1000 Wireless Earphones, $170

These waterproof wireless earphones allow for 6 hours of listening time on a single charge with an additional 18 hours available via the handy storage and charging case.

17. Skindividuality Radio Frequency Facial, $350 – $450

This revolutionary treatment soften lines and wrinkles, stimulates collagen production, and is just so damn relaxing! Click here to read more and text or email via the link about to make an appointment for your guy (or yourself!).

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.