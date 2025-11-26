Chic Report

Gift These Glam Talbots Pieces To Any Fashion Lover—Or Yourself—This Holiday Season!

The brand's party-ready knits, accessories, and more are at the top of our winter wishlists

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Talbots, gift guides, gifts for her, fashion gifts
Talbots Winter 2025 (Courtesy of Talbots)

If there’s one place to look for the perfect present this holiday season, it’s Talbots. The classic brand has a wide array of soft knits, chic separates, and glitzy accessories that have just arrived in time for the winter season. With cheerful colors and prints to eye-catching metallics, there’s something in store for every type of person on your list! We broke down some of our top selects from Talbots’ sparkling new winter collection into three special looks. 

The Perfect Hostess

Talbots

Talbots Winter 2025

Whether hosting or attending a holiday gathering, it’s always important to dress the part. Soft, cozy sweaters or cardigans pair smoothly with any skirt style—especially with extra glamour from allover sequins—for your friends or family that take pride in hosting soirées during the holidays. Elevate the festive cheer with chic green accessories like gleaming crystal jewelry and trendy ballet flats.

Plush crewneck sweater, $109, Talbots.com

Talbots

Talbots plush crewneck sweater

Sequin pencil skirt, $169, Talbots.com

Talbots

Talbots sequin pencil skirt

Greenwich Gallery drop earrings, $35, Talbots.com

Talbots

Talbots Greenwich Gallery drop earrings

Portia bow suede flats, $149, Talbots.com

Talbots

Talbots Portia bow suede flats

The Preppy Guest

Talbots

Talbots Winter 2025

Prep is all the rage right now—and for some, it never left! For those who lean on the classic side, Talbots has plenty of pieces that can make a statement year-round—and especially during the holidays. Think nostalgic jackets and knits, complete with sweet tartan plaids and subtly sparkly velvets.

Berkshire wool officer jacket, $219, Talbots.com

Talbots Berkshire wool officer jacket

Wide-leg pull-on pants, $139, Talbots.com

Talbots wide-leg pull-on pants

Harper Jolly Tartan tote, $179, Talbots.com

Talbots Harper Jolly Tartan tote

Galen curved ankle boots, $249, Talbots.com

Talbots Galen curved ankle boots

The Party Girl

Talbots Winter 2025

Expect the maximalist fashionistas on your list to love any range of sparkling accents this season! Glittering statement necklaces, beaded accessories, and a dash of shiny gold hues make for a perfect present. Plus, for a whimsical touch, pair any of the above with timeless and trendy polka dots—which also make a statement throughout Talbots’ winter collection.

Beaded satin crescent bag, $159, Talbots.com

Talbots Beaded satin crescent bag

Luxe Ponte tulle sleeve dress, $189, Talbots.com

Talbots Luxe Ponte tulle sleeve dress

Libby slingback nappa pumps, $179, Talbots.com

Talbots Libby slingback pumps

Starburst necklace, $100, Talbots.com

Talbots starburst necklace

All images: Courtesy of Talbots

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Broadway’s Aaron Tveit Embraced His Inner Dancer...

Melanie Ward Passes Away, Nordstrom’s Holiday Shop,...

Mother’s Day 2025: Your Sparkling Guide To...

Calvin Klein Taps Lily Collins, Dior’s PFW...

Editor’s Pick: Talbots Belted Trench Coat

Talbots Launches Debut Swimwear Line

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

Valentine’s Day: Our Romantic, Glamorous Jewelry Gift...

What’s On Fashion People’s Holiday Wish Lists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.