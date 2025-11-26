If there’s one place to look for the perfect present this holiday season, it’s Talbots. The classic brand has a wide array of soft knits, chic separates, and glitzy accessories that have just arrived in time for the winter season. With cheerful colors and prints to eye-catching metallics, there’s something in store for every type of person on your list! We broke down some of our top selects from Talbots’ sparkling new winter collection into three special looks.

The Perfect Hostess

Whether hosting or attending a holiday gathering, it’s always important to dress the part. Soft, cozy sweaters or cardigans pair smoothly with any skirt style—especially with extra glamour from allover sequins—for your friends or family that take pride in hosting soirées during the holidays. Elevate the festive cheer with chic green accessories like gleaming crystal jewelry and trendy ballet flats.

Plush crewneck sweater, $109, Talbots.com

Sequin pencil skirt, $169, Talbots.com

Greenwich Gallery drop earrings, $35, Talbots.com

Portia bow suede flats, $149, Talbots.com

The Preppy Guest

Prep is all the rage right now—and for some, it never left! For those who lean on the classic side, Talbots has plenty of pieces that can make a statement year-round—and especially during the holidays. Think nostalgic jackets and knits, complete with sweet tartan plaids and subtly sparkly velvets.

Berkshire wool officer jacket, $219, Talbots.com

Wide-leg pull-on pants, $139, Talbots.com

Harper Jolly Tartan tote, $179, Talbots.com

Galen curved ankle boots, $249, Talbots.com

The Party Girl

Expect the maximalist fashionistas on your list to love any range of sparkling accents this season! Glittering statement necklaces, beaded accessories, and a dash of shiny gold hues make for a perfect present. Plus, for a whimsical touch, pair any of the above with timeless and trendy polka dots—which also make a statement throughout Talbots’ winter collection.

Beaded satin crescent bag, $159, Talbots.com

Luxe Ponte tulle sleeve dress, $189, Talbots.com

Libby slingback nappa pumps, $179, Talbots.com

Starburst necklace, $100, Talbots.com

All images: Courtesy of Talbots

