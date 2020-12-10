Gift Guide: The Most Wishlist-worthy Bags Of The Year

Hello? Santa, it’s us! Purely for research purposes, we thought we’d present this comprehensive wishlist of 2020’s best arm candy. You know, just incase you’re wondering. We don’t need them all, but at the same time, we’d never turn down a must-have It bag….
Dior, large Bobby bag with strap, $4,100
Chanel, sequin gold-tone metal classic Flap bag, price upon request
COS, classic red leather clutch bag, $190
Versace, Virtus large handbag, $2,175
Valentino, Roman stud knitted bag, $3,250
Gucci, Horsebit 1955 bucket bag, $1,850
Mansur Gavriel, Cloud clutch, $895
RESEE, vintage 1970s Hermes Constance Bag, $7,280
Senreve, Midi Maestra, $795
Alexander McQueen, The Tall Story, $2,890
Bottega Veneta, The Clip, $3,100
St John, Loop handbag, $1,2950
Chloé, Darryl clutch, $1,450
GUESS, Cecily tweed crossbody, $98
UGG, Heritage crossbody leather, $165
Naissant, Alexa belt bag triad, $245
Cult Gaia, Hera mini shoulder bag, $488
Alexander Wang, Scrunchie bag, $395
Proenza Schouler, snake ruched crossbody tote, $995
Sanaui, Alula blush, $850
FENDI, See You Pochette, $2,890
