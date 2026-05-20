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Giambattista Valli Is Buying Back His Business

Mullet dresses forever!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Ann-Sofie Johansson, H.E.R., Kendall Jenner, Giambattista Valli, Chiara Ferragni, Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, Chris Lee, Ross Lynch wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M (Ryan Emberley)

Things were looking grim for Giambattista Valli back in January when parent company Artémis — the French investment holding company of Kering’s Pinault family — pulled the plug on the brand’s Spring 2026 Haute Couture show just days before the collection was set to walk the runway in Paris.

A representative for Artémis at the time told WWD that Valli was “currently engaged in a thorough reflection on the organization of its activities in order to ensure their long-term sustainability.”

Well, it seems that time of thoughtful reflection has come to an end, as it was just revealed today that Valli plans to buy back his namesake brand from Artémis for an undisclosed sum.

“This agreement now enables me to fully regain control of my brand and to pursue its development with enthusiasm and energy,” Valli told WWD. “I would like to thank Artémis for its support and commitment to the maison throughout all these years.”

Artémis puchased an initial minority stake in the brand in 2017 before assuming majority control in 2021. However, as the luxury market has shrunk in recent years, Valli, like many other Kering and Artémis brands, has struggled financially, leading many to wonder if the brand still had a future.

Good to see that it does.

“After years of an inspiring collaboration, a new chapter is now opening in this entrepreneurial adventure,” said Pinault, “and I wish Giambattista every success in the next stage of his journey.”

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