Get a Sneak Peek at the New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — AKA the issue that keeps the lights on — doesn’t drop in full until May, but we’ve got a sneak peek at the models — including Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Achieng Agutu, Meredith Mickelson, and Penny Lane — and breathtaking scenery that will be gracing the pages of this year’s issue.
Earle is returning for her third year in a row. Last year, she scored the digital cover. Maybe this year, she’ll get the print cover too.
Achieng Agutu
Co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, Agutu is from Kenya and is also marking her third consecutive appearance in the Swimsuit Issue.
Camille Kostek
This former NFL cheerleader is making her ninth consecutive appearance in the swimsuit issue.
Meredith Mickelson
If first timer Mickelson — a rookie in SI parlance — looks familiar, it may be because you’re already familiar with her acting work on shows including Find Your Friends, Euphoria and The Beauty.