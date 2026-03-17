George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman Launch Crazy Mountain Non-alcoholic Beer

George Clooney, Randy Gerber, and Mike Meldman are at it again! The men behind the wildly successful tequila, Casamigos, are back in business together with the launch of Crazy Mountain, a premium non-alcoholic beer. Crazy Mountain uses a groundbreaking process that naturally limits alcohol formation while preserving the full flavor and aroma of a traditional lager. “We wanted to create a beer that lets you enjoy the moment, as well as the morning after,” Gerber explains. “Something real, refreshing and crafted for the way we actually live today.” [Gerber is the father of Presley and Kaia Gerber and husband of Cindy Crawford.]

Each 12 oz can of non-alcoholic brew is approximately 65 calories, roughly half the number of calories compared to alcoholic alternatives. The beer is made in America and will be available in two varieties, The Original taste and The Lime, which features hints of citrus. “We love beer, we just don’t always want the effects that come with it,” Clooney says.

Crazy Mountain is rolling out across select US markets this year with a national expansion to follow. Cheers!