Garima Shah Is Innovating Financial Tech—One Account At A Time

In the world of finance, Garima Shah is paving the way. The co-founder of Biller Genie—which automates invoices for a range of businesses—has led a rich career spanning technology and business innovation, but the best is still yet to come. Below, we caught up with Shah on her business beginnings, innovative financial technology projects, future endeavors, and her top advice for today’s class of entrepreneurs.

You’re the co-founder of Biller Genie. What inspired you to launch your company?

We always say that in our case, necessity drove invention. We didn’t set out to start a software company, but we found there was a gap in the market when it came to accounts receivable automation for the small business sector. Our goal was to give small businesses the same opportunity to collect and automate their receivables as large enterprise organizations—and that’s exactly what we’ve done. The average business in the U.S. gets an invoice paid in 47 days; on our platform, we’re able to cut that down to just 8 days. This is huge for small business owners because cash flow is the lifeblood of any company.

Your business works with numerous Fortune 500 companies! Are there any that you’ve been especially proud of working with, or that are major highlights?

We work with some of the world’s largest banks and are proud to be their de facto solution for customers’ invoicing and billing needs.

Biller Genie creates payment processes for various companies. What drew you to start your career in finance?

My degree is in Advertising and Mass Communications. I thought I was going to graduate and make a Super Bowl ad. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans! I fell into a sales job in telecommunications, quickly realized I loved business development, and was pretty good at it. I became the No. 1 rep out of 10,000 nationwide. With that success, I opened my own sales firm, and my first client was First Horizon Merchant Services. That’s when I fell in love with the payments industry—before the word “fintech” even existed. I loved being part of how money flowed and the innovation that came with it. I’ve been in fintech ever since, and I’m still enamored with being at the center of money movement and making the economy work.

What advice do you have for young entrepreneurs eager to start their own companies or businesses?

Take the leap. Too often, we spend too much time ideating and not enough time executing. If you have an idea and think it’s viable, go do it! It doesn’t need to be perfect; it just needs to be a starting point. You’re going to make a million changes along the way to get it where the market needs it to be.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I wake up around 5 a.m. so I can work out early. I love Pilates, yoga, weight training — anything that helps me burn off energy early so I can focus. Afterward, I get ready, take my daughters to school, and then head to the office. My workday is packed with internal and external meetings and problem-solving. I usually head home around 6 or 6:30 p.m. to spend time with my family. We typically have dinner together, do homework, play outside, and catch up on the day. Many evenings, I have board meetings, catch up with friends, or go on a date night with my husband. After that, I like to answer emails, read a book, or watch a show with my husband before bed.

Who are some heroes or role models that have inspired you in your career?

Reshma Saujani is incredible. She’s such a powerhouse and has empowered an entire generation of women to pursue STEM careers. Watching the way she champions important causes has been beyond inspiring.

What projects or initiatives are you excited to work on in the future?

We’re currently expanding into Belfast. Running a truly global company is something I’m very excited about, and I look forward to learning from all the challenges that come with it. In the future, I hope to build Biller Genie into a disruptive unicorn—and we’re on track to do just that.

What fashion trends do you follow as a fintech leader? Are there particular looks you favor for specific professional environments?

I love fashion! My daily uniform usually includes pants or jeans, a button-down shirt, heels, a blazer, and great jewelry.

