News

The Gap Is In The Doghouse After Poorly Timed Tweet

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Gap (Shutterstock)

Read the room, social media managers. The retailer Gap has come under fire online after tweeting an animated GIF of a branded hoodie half in blue and half in red, along with the caption: “The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward.”

In the midst of the most intense and heated Presidential race most of us are likely to live through, irate Twitter users (likely camped out on the site and ‘doom scrolling’ for the past 24 hours) are demanding, “Why did [Gap] feel it was best suited to calm a nation on edge in the first place?”

After attracting countless negatives comments—and racking up 700,000 views—the person operating Gap’s Twitter account eventually deleted the post. According to The New York Times business/retailer reporter Sapna Maheshwari, the garment isn’t even a product that’s available to buy.

And while the offending tweet may be scrubbed from the internet, the screenshots live on and Gap quickly began trending—for all the wrong reasons.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

The Best Responses to Kim Kardashian West’s...

10 Face Masks That Caught Our Eye

What Brought Chrissy Teigen Back To Twitter

Twitter CEO Puts Other Billionaires to Shame,...

Dior Tops PFW Social Media, Twitter Is...

GQ Gave Gap Hoodies a Makeover With...

Kim Kardashian West Requests Twitter Edit Button,...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cut Their...

Kanye West Didn’t Bother To Tell Kim...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X