GAP Launches Multi-Season Partnership With Victoria Beckham

On April 20, Gap and Victoria Beckham announced a new multi-season partnership, debuting with a Spring collection that sees Gap classics reimagined through Victoria’s unique design lens. Built on the foundations of a modern wardrobe, the collection refines staple pieces with balanced proportions, sharp structure and thoughtful details. In other words, it’s just basic enough to be worn every day and just fabulous enough that you’ll never want to take it off.

“To me, Gap is an all-American icon,” said Victoria Beckham in a press release, “a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail. Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special.”

The 38-piece collection is anchored in everyday essentials — denim, khaki, tees, shirting, and fleeces — grounded in simplicity, versatility, and precision. The assortment moves from utilitarian-inspired pieces in khaki and green — including skirts, jackets, and pants — to an iconic heavyweight fleece logo set. Denim leads, featuring the Arc Jean, alongside classic straight and capri silhouettes designed to pair with matching denim jackets and shirting.

Additional pieces include a crisp white button-up, structured outerwear, including a trench and bomber, and classic crewneck organic cotton tees. Elevated fabrications and refined construction run throughout, with Victoria Beckham’s VB signature in red stitching appearing as a subtle design detail. The collection will be available in adult sizing XXS–XXL.

“Every collaboration we pursue is rooted in storytelling,” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap. “We wanted to work with Victoria Beckham given her iconic influence in the fashion world and the opportunity to reinterpret our iconic pieces through her unique design lens. This partnership feels truly authentic—and that’s where the magic happens. It has allowed us to create pieces we hope our customers feel they have to have.”

The collection debuts with a campaign that draws inspiration from Gap’s archive — shot by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, directed by Troy Tyler, with creative direction by Isaac Lock and styling by fashion image consultant Alastair McKimm — and features models Mica Argañaraz and Lina Zhang.

The Gap × Victoria Beckham collection launches April 24 at 9 a.m. ET 12 p.m. PT on Gap.com and in select Gap stores globally, with retail pricing from $34 to $328. The collection will be available across several global markets, including North America, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, and the Middle East.