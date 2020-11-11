Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, And Athleta Partner With Afterpay

As the option to select flexible spending at checkout becomes increasingly popular, Afterpay has announced a major new partner: Gap Inc. and its brands.

The partnership comes just in time for the Holidays—and Cyber Monday/Black Friday!—giving shoppers the ability to split their purchase over four interest-free installments. According to a release, customers actively requested Gap Inc. brands be added to the Afterpay Shopping Directory, which already includes global retailers like ASOS as well as small independent brands.



Gap Inc. will now be the largest company to offer Afterpay’s service on their ecommerce platforms. To date, over 11 million customers utilize Afterpay in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K., and the service is offered by nearly 63,000 brands. The game-changing company was founded in Australia in 2015 by Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen.

“We are proud to partner with Gap Inc. to bring Afterpay to such a powerful set of brands and their

customers,” said Melissa Davis, Afterpay’s head of North America in a press release. “This partnership stems from our

shared desire to enhance the digital shopping experience for the very valuable Millennial and Gen Z consumer who prefer to spend their own money and pay over time with Afterpay.”

Happy shopping!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.