Gail Becker’s CAULIPOWER Makes Gluten-Free Eating Effortless!

Gail Becker first launched CAULIPOWER to create healthy alternatives for go-to comfort foods, inspired by her own sons with Celiac disease. Since 2017, the brand’s healthy and gluten-free offerings span pizza crusts, chicken bites, and more. We caught up with Becker on her brand’s solutions to food cravings, easy ways to eat gluten-free, and what she’s cooking up this summer!

CAULIPOWER specializes in foods that are healthy and gluten-free, which is also very topical right now. Have you seen a rise in requests for certain gluten-free products or new offerings?

CAULIPOWER makes great-tasting, better-for-you food that happens to be gluten-free. Our mission is simple: reinventing America’s favorite comfort foods to make them healthier without sacrificing taste or convenience. We’re for anyone—and everyone—who wants to eat a little better, no matter which dietary lifestyle you choose. We’ve seen a big uptick in demand for easy, feel-good meals made with real ingredients—especially ones that fit busy lifestyles. People don’t want to have to choose between taste, convenience, and nutrition, and that’s exactly where CAULIPOWER comes in.

How does CAULIPOWER’s product range support those with gluten-free diets or lifestyles?

Most consumers who choose CAULIPOWER are not gluten-free. And that’s the point. We make better-for-you versions of the foods people crave for everyone—whether they’re vegetarian, flexitarian, gluten-free, anything in-between, or just looking for easier ways to eat well. We’ve reinvented comfort foods like pizza and chicken tenders with real ingredients, less sugar, and fewer calories without sacrificing taste. So, yes, we support gluten-free lifestyles—but more importantly, we support real life and real cravings, made better.

What advice do you have for someone who’s looking to make their own diet more gluten-free?

Some people choose to eat gluten-free for a myriad of reasons, including medical, dietary, or just lifestyle preferences, and in today’s world, that’s pretty easy to do. Just start with the foods you already love, read labels, ask questions, and make swaps. I started CAULIPOWER because my sons have celiac disease, but in no way is that why most people buy CAULIPOWER. Most of our consumers just want their favorite craveable comfort foods, only better. While all our products are naturally gluten-free, more notably, they’re easy, delicious, and made for real life. If you’re looking to ease into a gluten-free lifestyle—or just eat a little better without giving up flavor—we’ve got you!

What are some fun or easy ways to start a gluten-free diet at home?

Cooking should be fun, so get creative in the kitchen! Host a DIY pizza night with our plain crusts—which are also dairy-free—and all your favorite toppings, and let your artistic instincts flow. Instead of giving up the snacks you love, swap our chicken bites and pizza snacks for a perfect quick lunch, after-school snack, or late-night cravings. We’ve made better-for-you swaps a no-brainer, giving you more time to do what you love.

Based on your experience as an entrepreneur, what are your top tips for food entrepreneurs hoping for their first big break?

Solve a real problem. That’s how CAULIPOWER started. I realized people were so desperate for a healthier version of pizza that they resorted to spending 90 minutes to make one from scratch! Be obsessed with your consumer’s wants and needs, and don’t be afraid to take risks, ask questions, and hire experts. Be comfortable in what you don’t know and take a bet on yourself. If you don’t, no one else ever will.

Do you have any fun summer plans or vacations in the works this season?

Every summer, we like to take one big family trip with all the in-laws, cousins, and kids. Like any founder, no matter where I go, I’m always thinking about the business and have found that inspiration tends to hit when you least expect it, so I like to keep my eyes—and taste buds—wide open. This summer I’m going to Italy, so I expect those taste buds to be busy!

