Gail Becker’s CAULIPOWER Is Making Healthy Eating Easier!

Since Gail Becker first launched CAULIPOWER in 2017, the brand has grown immensely. CAULIPOWER was first founded when Becker was looking for healthy alternative meals—which could be easily made amidst a busy schedule—for her sons with Celiac disease. Today, the label’s cauliflower crust pizzas and chicken bites have embraced vegetables as a key part of comfort foods—and there’s only more on the horizon. Below, we caught up with Becker on her origin story, CAULIPOWER’s latest launches, and what the brand’s got cooking for 2025!

What led you to found CAULIPOWER?

As the mom of two boys with Celiac disease, I became obsessed with making better versions of their favorite foods. One night, I made a cauliflower crust pizza from scratch which was fine, but took a whopping 90 minutes after I got home from a full day of work! I went looking for a convenient frozen version, couldn’t find it and thought, I can’t be the only one. So, I left my stable job in corporate America to, well, bet everything I had on a vegetable.

What was the response when CAULIPOWER was introduced to the larger market?

When CAULIPOWER first hit store shelves, the response was phenomenal. As the creator of the frozen cauliflower crust pizza, we quickly disrupted the entire frozen pizza category. Consumers embraced our mission, leading to explosive growth, hitting $100M in revenue in just 3 1/2 years. That rapid success underscored the unmet demand for delicious, healthier food that everyone can enjoy.

What are your favorite CAULIPOWER products you’ve created?

That’s like having to choose between my two kids and, of course, I love all our products! But let’s just say if you were to open my freezer at any given moment, you’d always find our veggie pizza in there. Our Dill Chicken Bites and now Dill Pickle Pizza also keep things pretty crowded!

Has launching CAULIPOWER changed your relationship with vegetables, or different food groups?

I have always believed that veggies should be celebrated in food, rather than hidden. At CAULIPOWER, we’re so proud of the vegetables we use that we put it in our name! What started as an idea to make healthier, delicious versions of your favorite comfort foods has become a mission to show just what vegetables can do. I’m so thrilled that millions of consumers have joined our movement.

How do you recommend shoppers serve or present CAULIPOWER’s pizzas or chicken tenders and nuggets to hungry guests or family members?

Convenience is a core tenant of CAULIPOWER, just like taste and nutrition. For instance, our pizzas were designed to be cooked right on the rack – I mean who has time to wash an extra pan?! We make things as easy as possible, so people have more time to do something that they love.

Any hints of what else you’re working on this year?

We’re busily working on disrupting another category where consumers deserve better options. I do wish I could share more, but let’s just say we are always listening to our consumers so all the ideas that they are sharing are definitely keeping us busy!

All images: Courtesy of CAULIPOWER

