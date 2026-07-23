Founder Gail Becker Is Making Gluten Free Glam

CAULIPOWER founder Gail Becker has been leading the charge for healthy, tasty, and easy gluten-free foods since 2017. She’s also quite the stylish host. And where these two things meet, magic happens.

Have you seen a rise in requests for certain gluten-free products?

CAULIPOWER makes great tasting, better-for-you food that happens to be gluten-free. Our mission is simple: reinventing America’s favorite comfort foods to make them healthier without sacrificing taste or convenience. We’re for anyone – and everyone – who wants to eat a little better, no matter which dietary lifestyle you choose. We’ve seen a big uptick in demand for easy, feel-good meals made with real ingredients—especially ones that fit busy lifestyles. People don’t want to have to choose between taste, convenience and nutrition and that’s exactly where CAULIPOWER comes in.

How does CAULIPOWER’s product range support those with gluten-free diets or lifestyles?

Most consumers who choose CAULIPOWER are not gluten-free. And that’s the point. We make better-for-you versions of the foods people crave for everyone – whether they’re vegetarian, flexitarian, gluten-free, anything in-between or just looking for easier ways to eat well. We’ve reinvented comfort foods like pizza and chicken tenders with real ingredients, less sugar, and fewer calories without sacrificing taste. So yes, we support gluten-free lifestyles – but more importantly, we support real life and real cravings, made better.

What advice do you have for someone who’s looking to make their own diet more gluten-free?

Some people choose to eat gluten-free for a myriad of reasons including medical, dietary, or just lifestyle preferences and, in today’s world, that’s pretty easy to do. Just start with the foods you already love, read labels, ask questions and make swaps. I started CAULIPOWER because my sons have celiac disease but, in no way, is that why most people buy CAULIPOWER. Most of our consumers just want their favorite craveable comfort foods, only better. While all our products are naturally gluten-free, more notably, they’re easy, delicious, and made for real life. If you’re looking to ease into a gluten-free lifestyle—or just eat a little better without giving up flavor—we’ve got you!

What are some fun or easy ways to start a gluten-free diet at home?

Cooking should be FUN so get creative in the kitchen! Host a DIY pizza night with our plain crusts (also dairy-free) and all your favorite toppings and let your artistic instincts flow. Instead of giving up the snacks you love, swap our chicken bites and pizza snacks for a perfect quick lunch, after-school snack, or late-night cravings. We’ve made better-for-you swaps a no-brainer, giving you more time to do what you love.

Based on your experience as an entrepreneur, what are your top tips for food entrepreneurs hoping for their first big break?

Solve a real problem. That’s how CAULIPOWER started. I realized people were so desperate for a healthier version of pizza that they resorted to spending 90 minutes to make one from scratch! Be obsessed with your consumer’s wants and needs, and don’t be afraid to take risks, ask questions and hire experts. Be comfortable in what you don’t know and take a bet on yourself. If you don’t, no one else ever will.

Do you have any fun summer plans or vacations in the works this season?

Every summer, we like to take one big family trip with all the in-laws, cousins and kids. Like any founder, no matter where I go, I’m always thinking about the business and have found that inspiration tends to hit when you least expect it, so I like to keep my eyes – and taste buds – wide open. This summer I’m going to Italy, so I expect those taste buds to be busy!

How has your summer been so far? Have you been hosting a lot of parties?

I live in New York City now which is quite a different vibe than my years of hosting summer parties in LA. We have (happily) traded backyard barbecues for impromptu happy hours where people can come as they are, stay longer than they planned and stroll home.

We recently hosted a small gathering to celebrate the Spring Solstice and invited anyone who was around. My philosophy is to make a party feel like we made an effort while also feeling effortless – great music, beautiful tableware, plenty of fresh food, and an atmosphere where guests feel comfortable helping themselves. We don’t have a visible clock in sight as the best parties are the ones where no one is watching the time.

For me, entertaining is never about perfection—it’s about creating a sense of generosity. Both my sons are exceptionally talented cooks and my youngest is also an innovative mixologist, so I often ask him to create a signature branded cocktail that always becomes part of the conversation. I recently hosted 12 highly successful women for dinner and hired him to cook the entire menu. Not only did I want to give him the opportunity to chef it up, but also to spend an evening interacting with accomplished women. I think it’s just as important for young men, as well as young girls, to see successful women in action—to appreciate their leadership and impact, and to understand that excellence comes in many forms.

What do you think is the key to throwing a good soiree?

The secret is making your guests feel welcomed, not impressed. People remember how they felt much more than they remember the kind of nuts you served. I’m a big believer in preparing as much as possible ahead of time so I can actually enjoy the party. Food should encourage conversation rather than interrupt it, which is why I love serving dishes everyone can grab and share. There is always a signature cocktail. Our infamous house cocktail is my hubby’s concoction called a ‘French 76,’ a subtle twist on the French 75. I can’t tell you how many dinner reservations have been cancelled as a result of guests just wanting to continue on in our living room with the fabulous drinks and a couple of emergency CAULIPOWER pizzas that I always keep on hand.

How do you approach dressing for summer events?

I absolutely LOVE juxtaposition – jeans and a sparkly top, a flowy skirt with a t-shirt, champagne glasses and an elevated frozen pizza – as long as it’s CAULIPOWER, of course 😉 Same goes for the décor – serving olives in crystal coupe glasses or root potato chips in a sterling silver dish and all of it on beautiful vintage plates I bought at a London flea market for $3 a piece.

The theme tying it all together – COLOR! I don’t wear a lot of black and the same is true for the room we entertain in. Rich vibrant hues provide a feast for the eyes, stomach and soul – in the furnishings, the clothes and in the food I serve – fruits, veggies and fresh herbs in rainbow colors that reflect the energy of the table. Whenever I have a CAULIPOWER event, I always wear green – our brand color and spirt. My goal is one day to have our own Pantone color: ‘CAULIPOWER Green.’ Has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

Fashion and food both create mood. When everything feels intentional without being overly coordinated, guests notice—even if they can’t quite put their finger on why.

Any big Labor Day plans yet?

No plans yet, but thanks for the reminder to plan something! Labor Day is all about savoring the last moments of summer so I’ll probably keep things casual.

I will likely dress in white pants (to get one last wear!) and comfy unexpected shoes (pink suede Birkenstocks?) so that I can greet guests, refill drinks, and enjoy the celebration myself!

My biggest hosting tip is to embrace food that can be enjoyed by all. Given that my sons have celiac disease, I definitely steer away from having a “regular” version of something and a “gluten- free” version. I want everyone to be able to eat the same food. The whole ethos of CAULIPOWER was that everyone could finally share from the same plate.

You are known to use CAULIPOWER crusts and products for trendy get-togethers. What are some of your favorite dishes for a summer picnic or get-together?

I love serving food that’s approachable, but still feels elevated. A variety of CAULIPOWER pizza is always a hit because everyone can grab a slice. I’ve even been known to serve new items we’re working on so that I can get consumer feedback in real time.

CAULIPOWER Chicken Tenders paired with homemade dipping sauces disappear quickly. I’ll also often cook up our crusts and serve them broken up into small uneven pieces with whipped ricotta and fresh herbs as an easy appetizer. The beauty is that everything feels light, shareable, and modern while fitting a variety of lifestyles, which not only makes entertaining easier, but makes all your guests feel welcome and thought of in advance.

Any other thoughts on how CAULIPOWER connects food & fashion?

To me, food and fashion are both forms of self-expression and creativity. They bring people together, spark conversation, and create memorable experiences.

CAULIPOWER fits naturally into today’s lifestyle because it’s about making choices that don’t ask you to sacrifice style, flavor, or joy. Just as fashion has evolved to celebrate individuality and versatility, so has food.

We all want options that fit our lifestyles. Whether you’re setting a beautiful table, putting together a cool outfit or planning a memorable menu, it’s ultimately about creating moments that feel inclusive, and effortless. It is there where food and fashion intersect most beautifully.

To learn more about CAULIPOWER and to find a store near you, click HERE.