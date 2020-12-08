Gabriela Hearst’s Most Memorable Runway Moments

With the news that Gabriela Hearst is to take the reins at Chloé effective immediately—also known as the fashion industry’s most pervasive rumor—we’ve been wondering what to expect. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and peruse some standout looks from her eponymous label as we wait with anticipation for Hearst’s debut collection next season.

Spring 2019 RTW: Pink pleats

A staple from the Spring 2019 ready to wear collection, this muted, blush pink frock speaks wonders to the uncomplicated elegance so effortlessly evoked in each of Hearst’s designs. The piece is a pleated daydream, flaunting flutter sleeves, a slightly more fitted bodice and, of course, a flowy skirt.



Resort 2020: Navy suit

The Resort 2020 collection, with its simplified palette and intricate stitching, introduced a staple style Hearst came to grow quite fond of: the suit. A piece traditionally belonging to male fashion, the suit, specifically this belted navy offering, was reimagined in Hearst’s elegant aesthetic.



Spring 2021 RTW: Colorful crochet

In a collection dominated by stitched black and white leather, statement puffed sleeves, and the occasional tassel-fringing, this colorful crocheted masterpiece was, perhaps, one of the most memorable of SS ’21. Touting a flirtatiously deep v-neck and a rainbow of hues, this floor-length gown—ready for the tropics—remains one of her most unforgettable.

Fall 2020 RTW: Leather dress

And while every leather creation has been more impressive than the last, this particular piece─a mid-calf lying, elbow-length puffed sleeve, all-leather camel dress─struck a special chord with us. The reason? Its mere simplicity dominated the runway. It’s also fit for any woman with its confidently bold yet classic style─a harmony we can all get behind. To continue on with her beloved fabric choice, Hearst completed the look with a pair of, you guessed it, black leather boots. Oh, and a leather tote.

Fall 2020 RTW: Open-front coat

Perhaps taking the untraditional route, this Fall 2020 ready to wear piece just screams with its chunky knitting and a medley of colors. The open-front coat, with a stitched belt at the waist, presents a tier of colors: turquoise, muted orange, and a plethora of multi-colored strands of recycled cashmere yarn for good measure. Just like the rest of Hearst’s designs, this near-floor-length coat commands attention in any room it enters. Not only that, but this garment single-handedly proves that simplistic, neutral-toned collections aren’t the only thing Hearst is good for….watch this space!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.