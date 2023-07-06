Gabriela Hearst Exits Chloé, Tom Ford To Show During Milan, Olivia Rodrigo Gets A Vogue Cover, And More!

Chloé confirms Gabriela Hearst will step down as creative director

The rumors had already been swirling, and today Chloé announced that Gabriela Hearst will be exiting the maison after three years at the helm. A reason was not given for the decision, but it is believed that Hearst wants to focus on her namesake, LVMH-backed brand. In a media alert, Riccardo Bellini, president and CEO of Chloé, thanked Hearst for “overseeing a period of sustained grown” and for “[playing] an instrumental and key role in driving Chloé’s…transformation into a mission-driven company” as she implemented her passion for sustainability and conscious luxury during her leadership. Hearst, in turn, added that she was “grateful…to lay strong foundations for a purpose-driven future for fashion.” No successor has been announced. Hearst’s swan song will be Spring Summer 2024 collection, set to be presented on September 28 during Paris Fashion Week.

Olivia Rodrigo is Vogue’s August cover star

Gen Z chart-topping sensation Olivia Rodrigo is entering her New York era. The musician has just turned 20, and is ready for her next chapter, she tells writer Jia Tolentino in the profile that accompanies her Alex Harrington-styled editorial. The California native talks her sophomore album—which she’s currently finalizing—and everything from reproductive rights to unlikely celebrity crushes, ‘Peter Pan boys,’ musical influences, and more. On the subject of sustaining the buzz that she found herself the focus of when her track Driving License reverberated all around the world during the pandemic, she says: “I was under the impression that the younger you are, the more successful you’ll be in the music industry. I think I believed in these false ideas for a little while. The most painful moment of my life turned into my most successful.” Read about what to expect from her next album here.

Peter Hawkings will present his debut for Tom Ford in Milan

The inaugural collection by Peter Hawkings, longtime right hand of Tom Ford and now creative director of the luxury label, will certainly be one of the most anticipated shows on the season, but Hawkings won’t show in New York. Rather, the debut womenswear collection will be presented during Milan Fashion Week in September. In a release, Hawkings said that Italian craftsmanship and excellence have been long been a source of inspiration for Tom Ford collections. He was also senior menswear designer at Gucci during Ford’s heyday at the Milan-based label in the late ’90s and early ’00s; a seminal time during European fashion that still influences a new generation of designers to this day. Watch this space!

