Fresh Beauty Enters A New Era at Alba Accanto

Fresh marked its latest chapter with a quietly buzzy dinner alongside Greta Tome and Kate Bartlett, held in the private dining room at Cucina Alba.

The setting felt like a departure from Manhattan in the best way. Guests stepped into a scene that channeled the ease of an Italian summer, with saturated hues of orange, pink, and yellow echoing the brand’s new, fruit forward direction. It was immersive without trying too hard, the kind of environment that feels considered but never overproduced.

Inside, the mood was light, glossy, and social. Conversations moved easily, drinks matched the palette, and the energy reflected a younger, more playful side of Fresh. The launch itself leaned into that same sensibility, less about heavy messaging and more about experience, texture, and immediacy.

The guest list struck the right balance of fashion and digital influence, with Ella Rose, Made Lapuerta, Bridgette and Danielle Pheloung, Kira Kirby, Emma Leger, and Christina Grasso all in attendance, adding to the evening’s polished but effortless feel.

It felt like a natural evolution for Fresh, one that leans into color, texture, and experience in a way that resonates now.