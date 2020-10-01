For SS ’21, The Chloé Girl Is As Optimistic As Ever

The insouciant Chloé girl, eternally optimistic, wasn’t letting this year bring her down. She’s hopeful for Spring Summer ’21, to the extent that she’s wearing her optimism loud and clear. To really drive home her message and what her heart is telling her, Natacha Ramsay-Levi opted to splash silkscreen works by American artist Corita Kent across garments: placing graphic words like ‘hope’, ‘she shines’, and ‘powerful’ front and center.

Ramsay-Levi’s latest offering was showcased on models who flitted through the streets of Paris and stopped on corners for a chat, before an outdoor runway show took place at the Palais de Tokyo. It was a fitting ode to the always-on-the-go Chloé-wearing city slicker; but this time masculine-inspired separates brought the house’s innate feminine whimsy back down to reality. It was a shame, in a sense, to not see the type of bohemian, care-free spirit that launched the brand to global success underpin more of this collection. In my mind, if ever there was a time to watch some breathtaking gypset numbers freely flowing through the street, now is as good as any. Le sigh!

But the creative director continued to build on her strong accessory offering, with chunky Talisman-like jewelry including cuffs, rings, and pendants. In particular, belts were excellent this season, and I readily look forward to cinching them around the waist of an outfit that makes me feel like a hopeful, free-spirited Chloé girl.

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.