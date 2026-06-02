These Are The Finalists for the 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

It’s that time of year again! The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have just announced the 10 finalists for this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund (CVFF). And the nominees are:

1. Aisling Camps of Aisling Camps

2. Amir Taghi of Amir Taghi

3. Terrence Zhou of Bad Binch TONGTONG

4. Emily Dawn Long of Emily Dawn Long

5. Jamie Haller of Jamie Haller

6. Julia Ferentinos of Juju Vera

7. Zane Li of Lii

8. George Inaki of Milamore

9. Claire Sullivan of Miss Claire Sullivan

10. Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen of Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen

“The 2026 finalists reflect the depth of talent and creativity emerging across American fashion today,” said CFDA president and CEO, Steven Kolb, in a release. “Their unique perspectives and strong sense of purpose represent the future of our industry. We are also excited to welcome Chloe Malle, Denise Magid, Yumi Shin, and Christopher John Rogers to this year’s selection committee, whose expertise and perspectives will help guide and support the next generation of fashion leaders.”

Malle et al will join existing committee members: Aurora James of Brother Vellies and the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Eva Chen of Instagram, Vogue‘s Nicole Phelps, model Paloma Elsesser, Steven Kolb, and CFDA chairman and designer Thom Browne.

“As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists are a timely reminder about the diversity, resourcefulness, and deep creativity of our homegrown talent,” said Nicole Phelps, global director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business.

This year’s winner will receive $300,000 and the two runners-up will each take home $100,000, sponsored by Bloomingdale’s, Humane World for Animals, Instagram, Nordstrom, and Vogue.

Winners will be announced on October 20, 2026 at a celebratory dinner gala in New York City.