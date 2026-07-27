Ferragamo Brings Italian Summer to the Hamptons!

Ferragamo made a stylish return to the Hamptons on Friday evening, transforming Topping Rose House into a slice of a quintessential Italian summer for an intimate dinner celebrating the brand’s four-day Bridgehampton residency. Hosted by Ferragamo Americas CEO Daniella Vitale alongside Gabrielle Union-Wade, the evening brought together a who’s who of the fashion, entertainment, creative and art industries beneath the orchard’s canopy, where effortless Italian elegance met East End summer casual.

Guests arrived poolside for cocktails, surrounded by Ferragamo’s unmistakable Gancini motif, reimagined across custom towels, umbrellas, and pillows in a fresh seaside palette. The installations brought the experience beyond the boutique itself, immersing attendees in Maximilian Davis’ vision of contemporary luxury before they made their way into the orchard for a candlelit three-course dinner beneath the trees.

The guest list reflected Ferragamo’s enduring appeal across fashion, Hollywood, and the arts. Katie Holmes attended alongside artist boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky. She was joined by Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Katie Couric, Derek Blasberg, Elizabeth Saltzman, Sarah Wetenhall, Sophie Elgort, Roopal Patel, and Jenné Lombardo and Harvey Newton-Haydon, among many others.

Fashion, unsurprisingly, took center stage. Union-Wade embraced Ferragamo’s refined sensibility in a sculptural sleeveless dress finished with dramatic black fringe and a woven leather Hug handbag, while Vitale opted for a striking yellow look with asymmetrical detailing and a drool-worthy pair of spherical heeled gold sandals. Holmes continued her recent run of understated summer dressing in a sheer navy blouse paired with a champagne fringe skirt, further underscoring the house’s blend of modern sophistication and craftsmanship.

The evening ended on a charmingly unassuming note. As guests lingered around the fire pit overlooking the orchard long after dessert, a few began collecting the remaining calla lilies that had adorned the dinner table. Katie Holmes was among them, carefully gathering an oversized bouquet from the individual vases placed in a long linear fashion that extended the entire length of the table. With the towering stems proving nearly as dramatic as the flowers themselves, this author politely suggested she might want to take home a few of the vases, too, to make transport (and display) easier. Holmes agreed, inserting a handful of her growing bouquet in one of the vessels before making her exit, a fittingly relaxed ending to Ferragamo’s impeccably styled summer soirée.