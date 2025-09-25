Runway

Fendi’s Spring 2026 Collection Goes Back To The Future

Silvia Venturini Fendi's latest pieces journeyed through time with pops of color and geometry

by Aaron Royce
Fendi Spring 2026 (Courtesy of Fendi)

The future is bright at Fendi! At Milan Fashion Week, Silvia Venturini Fendi showed her Spring 2026 collection with a burst of color and sci-fi flair. With a focus on geometric patterns and structured shapes, the range smoothly nodded to Fendi’s past while embracing the drama of the swinging ’60s—all enjoyed by a front row including Hilary Duff, Shailene Woodley, Bang Chen, Naomi Watts, Yuna, Ryan Destiny, Isabela Merced, Haruna Kawaguchi, and more.

The vibrant pieces hitting the runway were both romantic and easygoing, with a focus on mixing fantasy and practicality. Bright color-blocked squares and multicolored weaving were splashed across outerwear and a large version of the label’s signature Peekaboo bag—noted online by several commentators as complementing Fendi fanatic Carrie Bradshaw’s similarly color-blocked coat from Sex and the City season 3. Indeed, many of the statement accessories in the new lineup wouldn’t have looked out of place in Bradshaw’s closet, including pailette sequin-lined Peekaboos, soft drawstring and glittering cable-knit Baguette clutches, and micro Spy bags—plus a range of styles with enlarged stitching and glossy wooden floral beading.

Fendi Spring 2026

That eclectic mix was further complemented by equally mix-and-match pieces, packing a punch with hues of blue, red, yellow, pink, and brown, Classic, single-colored jackets, preppy blouses, and suits were subtly twisted and accented with cutout flowers and contrasting tab closures. Matching skirt sets and briefs were crafted with thin cable-textured knits for a slinky, cozy feel. Meanwhile, for a space-age touch, leather skirts and paneled jackets were layered with short shorts, color-blocked polo sweaters, and lacy midi skirts. Of course, we’d be remiss to not mention the celeb-favorite variety of sheer dresses, which were covered in vintage floral prints and showcased matching satin lingerie beneath.

The combination of sultry modernism and revamped textures in sporty and traditional pieces all harkened to Fendi’s signature blend of the past and the future. Complete with a pixelated Marc Newson-designed set as its backdrop, the label’s Spring 2026 show served as a reminder of fashion’s ability to spark conversation and transcend time—all while being paired together in any which way to suit our current personal tastes.

Below, discover Fendi’s full Spring 2026 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

All images: Courtesy of Fendi 

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

