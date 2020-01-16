Influencers Fête Fendi In Milan + More Chic Events

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration. Click here to read more party coverage from this month.

Sunday, January 12

Influencers Fête Fendi In Milan

Serge Brunschwig and Silvia Venturini Fendi hosted a cocktail event inside its men’s pop-up shop in Milan during Fashion Week. The party celebrated men’s and women’s spring 2020 collections together as part of a complete Fendi world. Guests — including Iris Law and Cody Simpson — enjoyed bespoke cocktails and a DJ set by Agoria.

Thursday, January 9

The Cinema Society and Monkey 47 Gin hosted a screening of IFC Films’ Three Christs

The stars and creators of Three Christs presented their film to friends in New York Thursday night. After the screening, Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, and Julianna Margulies were joined by friends like Edie Falco, Famke Janssen, and Ellen Von Unwerth at the newly opened Omar’s La Boite for an afterparty. Guests sipped a special cocktail by Monkey 47 Gin titled Heavenly Matter, which was clever a nod to the movie.

Tuesday, January 7

The Fashion Scholarship Fund Celebrates Philanthropy and Students

Last night, The Fashion Scholarship Fund hosted its 83rd annual gala in NYC. The event honored Minka Kelly for her work with FashionABLE, an ethical fashion brand that employs and empowers women as a solution to end poverty, Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman, and Centric Brands CEO Jason Rabin.

The Scholarship Fund also awarded $1.1 million in scholarships to college students from around the country who are rising stars in the industry. Eight finalists were chosen from a pool of 200 candidates to receive a scholarship of $15,000 each, and one of the finalists received a top award, which included a scholarship of $35,000. The finalists were Delawit Assefa and Jane Terrell of Virginia Commonwealth University, Sarah Carlson of University of Delaware, Caitlin O’Rourke of Ohio State University, Jemima Riviere of Savannah College of Art And Design, Ryan Stroup of the University of Cincinnati, and Danlin Zhang of Parsons School of Design. Meanwhile, Tyshaia Earnest from Kent State University was awarded the top prize.

