Fendi, Max Mara, And More Connect The Past And The Future At Milan Fashion Week

At Milan Fashion Week, creativity soared as brands looked to the horizons of Spring 2026. From thematic styling to play with signature silhouettes, colors, and archival pieces, it was undeniably a week to remember. Below, discover all the top collections to know from MFW’s latest season, from Fendi to Max Mara, Giorgio Armani, and more.

Max Mara

Max Mara’s latest collection earned a dramatic flourish from its chief inspiration, Louis XV’s court mistress Madame Pompadour—plus the renowned “Queen of Rococo” Marie Antoinette. The resulting line added ornate, dramatic touches to otherwise minimalist pieces. The show’s opening trench-inspired dress featured a cinched silhouette, elevated by dramatic sleeves covered in folded coronas nodding to flower petals. Similar techniques were seen on crop tops and skirts, while added drama flowed from sheer layered capes and miniskirts that recalled the frothiness of feathers. A sexy twist came through sheer textures, crop tops, and elastic black belts and cutout sandals—seen on nearly every model as a nod to the Madame’s sharp spirit. However, the classic Max Mara woman was still omnipresent, with suit sets, knits, and practical trousers throughout—as well as a classic palette of tan, beige, black, gray, and white. Elegant floral-patterned separates and coats added a chic femininity to the range, while soft ribbed sweaters and matching shorts provided a cozy take on summertime dressing. The line was complete with a variety of black textured skirts, tailored coats and sharply cut dresses, plus slouchy oversized bags and pointed sunglasses ideal for any spring getaway.

All images: Courtesy of Max Mara

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani‘s elegant Spring 2026 show concluded the week on a truly emotional note. After Mr. Armani’s passing at 91 earlier this month, his namesake brand ended the Italian city’s current fashion season with his last collection, shown to an audience of muses and confidants including Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dries Van Noten. Originally intended to mark Armani’s 50th anniversary, the candlelight-lit runway was filled with the designer’s signature blue tones across elegantly draped suiting, dresses, and dapper menswear. His signature subtle glamour shone through complementary tones of purple, green, taupe, and gray, as well as glistening beadwork, shimmering trims, and silky woven cords in belts and bags for a smooth vintage flair. In a powerful and viral finale, longtime Armani muse Agnes Zogla wore a sparkling embellished gown with Mr. Armani’s face on the bodice, proving his presence was all around.

All images: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Fendi

At Fendi‘s electric Spring 2026 show, Silvia Venturini Fendi—in her final runway as creative director—showed a collection bursting of color and sci-fi flair. With a focus on geometric patterns and structured shapes, her latest range nodded to Fendi’s past while embracing the drama of the swinging ’60s, all enjoyed by a front row including Hilary Duff, Shailene Woodley, Bang Chen, Naomi Watts, Yuna, and more. An eclectic mix came forth through single-colored jackets, preppy blouses, and cheekily sweet suits accented by tab closures and cutout flowers. Hues of blue, red, yellow, pink, and brown were also seen splashed across styles from dappled floral lace and printed sheer dresses to cable-knit short sets, paneled jackets, and color-blocked polo sweaters. However, the line’s greatest triumph was seen in its handbag assortment, which varied from pailette-lined Peekaboo totes, stitched messenger bags, and a statement-making assortment of Baguettes with drawstring closures, glossy allover beadwork, floral-cut leather, and more that enraptured the Internet for days to come.

All images: Courtesy of Fendi

Tod’s

Tod’s Spring 2026 collection was rooted in the artisanal craft of the brand’s signature leatherwork. This time around, the label’s smooth leather was transformed into sharp, effortlessly draped car coats, skirts, and minidresses—often cast in buttery or rustic brown tones. Accents like glossy buttons, stitching, and masterful striped paneling added a modern dimension to each style, while its chic assortment of soft totes and bucket bags continued its sartorial touch. The range was complete with plenty of the brand’s signature Gommino drivers, remained with an open-toed silhouette for warmer days ahead—plus plenty of chic ladylike pumps and loafers fit for any outing.

All images: Courtesy of Tod’s

