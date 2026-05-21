This New Fear of God MLB Collection Is the Perfect Blend of Fandom and Fashion

Fear of God is back at it with their new MLB Essentials Spring 2026 collection. And even if you’re a sports fanatic (or know someone who is), get ready to shop! Honestly, even if you’re not into baseball, the collection is so cool you’ll probably still want to get your hands on a piece or two. Or more!

Spring 2026 is just the latest installment in Fear of God’s uber popular and on-going expression of the relationship between sports and fashion, bringing their signature mix of streetwear edge and luxury refinement to bear through the use of vintage sport motifs and inspirations, refined materials, and cultural storytelling that honors city identity and baseball legacy, and reinterprets baseball heritage through a modern lens.

Styles include a mid-weight cotton tee — the first use of this fabric weight in the MLB collection — alongside Fear of God Essentials’ signature fleece with pinstripe details and satin-stitched applications.

The offering brings to life apparel for the league and iconic franchises including the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Also included in the assortment is Fear of God’s Cooperstown collection, which utilizes a nostalgic aesthetic for the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Cincinnati Reds.

The collection launches today on fearofgod.com, Fanatics network sites including MLBShop.com, select, Fear of God Essentials retailers, select stadium stores, and the MLB Flagship Store in NYC.