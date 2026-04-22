20 Great Father’s Day Gifts For Dads With Taste

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21 and for a lot of people, this holiday is a tough one. But if your dad was great — if he was kind and affectionate and supportive and gentle and good — why not get him something nice? And if he wasn’t, well, get something for yourself, because you survived that man and lord knows you deserve a treat for that!

1. Start Your Engines Mid-Length Swim Shorts, Orlebar Brown, $395

Everything Orlebar Brown makes is great. Especially their swim shorts. And especially especially this pair with its vintage racing print. They’re just so fun! And definitely better made than any other swimsuit your dad has ever worn in his life. And look, if these swim trunks are too out there for dear old dad, might we suggest one of OB’s classic polo shirts? Seriously, they are immaculate!

2. Limited Edition Royal 2.0 Sneaker in Ecru, Greats, $199

Handcrafted in Portugal from Candiani Italian denim and Italian suede, this sneaker is subtle, well made, and just the right amount of dressy for guys who don’t really like to dress up.

3. Cotton Blend Seersucker Robe, Brooks Brothers, $198

It’s just so “dad.” But also really nice and cozy and lightweight enough to wear year round.

4. Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Vin Santo Shirt, UNTUCKit, $125

The perfect, simple linen shirt. Classic styling in sizes S to XXXL with five different fits to choose from. It comes in five colors, though the white is really just too perfect to pass up.

5. Crown Cotton Canvas Five-Pocket Pant, Peter Millar, $188

Give him the pant upgrade he so desperately needs — clean, simple, well tailored, with just the right amount of stretch and so soft he won’t be able to resist.



6. Zip Card Case With Key Ring In Upcrafted Leather, Coach, $85

Very ‘90s. Very Ska. He’s gonna feel very cool carrying it.

7. Short Sleeve Melange Surfing Ladies Treme Shirt, Billy Reid, $248

Is there any item of clothing more dad-coded than the short sleeve button down? Especially in some sort of funky print. Billy Reid always manages to make printed short sleeve button downs that look cool, not cheesy. It’s exactly what your dad wants, but better than anything he would ever pick out for himself. Billy Reid also makes great solid color options, if that’s more your vibe.

8. Vanguard Black Leather Boots, Thursday Boot Co., $265

Made in the USA, these boots are as tough as they are stylish.

9. RMNYC 893 Horn Glasses in Tortoise and Antique Gold, Robert Marc, $1,695

Robert Marc makes a ton of beautiful glasses, but their horn pieces are truly special. Handcrafted in Germany, each pair is unique, yet timeless, subtle, yet unlike anything else.

10. Venezia Stripe Silk Shantung Navy Tie, The Tie Bar, $88

This 100 percent silk shantung tie is handmade in Lake Cuomo Italy. It’s the perfect mix of casual and dressy and is guaranteed to look dashing with any suit. Bonus points if you pick up a lovely silver tie bar to go with it.

A perfect leather belt is a thing of beauty and this is a perfect leather belt. It’s something every man needs and all too often something they are unwilling to spend money on, despite the fact that they will wear it constantly and it can literally make or break their outfit. And that makes it the perfect gift.

12. Classic Chambray Short in Timothy Green and Navy Stripe, J.Crew, $98

The rare printed short that isn’t dorky. Cuz he’s a cool dad!

13. SL3-S Vario Kit, Leica, $10,995

Pricey? Yes. But he’ll take the best photos and videos of his life without even trying and the more into it he gets, the more he can trick his new camera out with different lenses. It’ll be the best and last camera he ever owns and you will have given it to him.

14. Navy and Yellow Patchwork Corduroy Pants, J. Press, $215

Yes, these pants are a little wild, but for the right guy — someone preppy and a bit eccentric — they are absolutely perfect.

15. Italian Suede Dylan Jacket, Todd Snyder, $998

This is the suede jacket your father has been dreaming about. It’s the suede jacket every man has been dreaming about. It is essential. Oxygen! And it comes in 10 different colors.

16. Mini Table Lamp, Staud Home, $825

Staud launched a homeward line recently and literally every piece is fantastic. This lamp is funky and organic and just the right amount of whimsical, but the collection is full of cool stuff that would make great gifts for anyone with taste (dad or otherwise) — from bookends to vases to ashtrays to barware.

17. Matte Black 1898 Sunglasses, Salt, $665.00

He is going to feel like such a badass in these.

18. Ultrafine Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, Falconeri, $295

Cashmere you can wear year-round? Yes please! And it comes in 14 different colors.

19. Washed Linen Duvet Cover, Merci Merci, $318

He doesn’t know it yet, but the linen sheets from Paris will change the way he sleeps. Don’t be fooled by imitators. These linens are the absolute best.

20. 7″ Conquer React Performance Short, Alo, $68

Looking good makes working out a whole lot more enjoyable. And get him the jacket and t-shirt while you’re at it. Make it a full look.