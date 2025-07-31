Where Does Everyone Want To Work In Fashion Right Now?

Despite the ongoing luxury slowdown, the fashion industry still holds allure for its workforce! The Business of Fashion has just revealed the results of a new survey of fashion’s most coveted places to work in 2025, with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), Chanel, and Hermés named the most desirable companies for employment. Other labels within the list’s top 10 rankings include Prada, Adidas, Brunello Cucinelli, and Patagonia, sourced from 1,000 industry members. Survey data revealed that salary, industry reputation, and company values are also the biggest draws for fashion job-seekers right now, as well. You can check out the full report at businessoffashion.com.

Emily Ratajkowski Hits The Slopes In Kurt Geiger’s Fall Campaign

Need some ski trip inspo? Emily Ratajkowski is bringing heat to the winter wonderland of Kurt Geiger’s Fall 2025 campaign. The supermodel smolders against snow-dusted peaks and icy slopes in her fourth campaign for the label, modeling Geiger’s bold new accessories with intense swagger in a new shoot by Laura Coulson. The British brand’s latest collection includes oversized faux-fur, metallic, and quilted handbags, knee-high boots, rounded booties, and sneakers, and plenty of statement jewelry and sunglasses—all accentuated by details from animal prints to kaleidoscopic crystal fringe, multicolored paneling, and more. Fashionistas can check out the collection, which retails from $58-$748, when its first drop arrives on August 1 on KurtGeiger.com.

All images: Courtesy of Laura Coulson

New York Men’s Day Is Back—With A Sleek New Venue!

Mark your calendars! New York Men’s Day (NYMD) is returning for its 24th edition on September 11, kicking off New York Fashion Week with a bang. Held with sessions from 10:30am-12pm and 4:30pm-6pm, the event will be produced by Agentry PR—founded by beloved entrepreneur Erin Hawker—and presented by PROJECT and COTERIE—which will also hold a dedicated lounge during the occasion. NYMD’s Spring 2026 season holds several updates, including its sleek venue at Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan’s flagship dealership space in Hell’s Kitchen—part of a brand-new partnership with the automotive company. The season’s designer slate includes debut presentations for archie, Bryan Jimenèz, Oxblood Zebra, and the FIT MW25 Collective, in addition to returning designers Clara Son, Joseph McRae, Max Esmail, and Peak Lapel. The event will be supported by Oribe Hair Care for hair and Augment for makeup, which brands will use on models in their presentations—plus a model refresh station by emerging brand Grimoire, which will also gift its modern skincare products to attendees.

Chanel Travels Through Paris With Mona Tougaard For Fall 2025

Chanel‘s taking a journey across Paris for its Fall 2025 ready-to-wear campaign! Star model Mona Tougaard steps out across the city’s cobblestoned streets and alleyways for the new shoot, photographed by Mikael Jansson. The new images find Tougaard outfitted in Chanel’s latest array of jackets, skirts, and dresses, and sharp blouses, paired with versatile boots, quilted leather top-handle and slouchy totes—all hallmarks of the brand—in a palette of black, gold, and white. Swinging pearl jewelry, plus the label’s viral minaudière shaped like a string of pearls, complete the lineup with an elegant flourish—as well as a signature nod to founder Coco Chanel.

All images: Mikael Jansson

STAUD Embraces Essential Denim With STAUD Jeans

STAUD‘s latest launch is coming for your denim drawer! The brand’s just announced the release of its signature core denim brand, STAUD Jeans, featuring five fits imbued with STAUD’s signature ease and penchant for effortlessly playful dressing. The label’s new styles include the straight-leg Teddy jeans, high-rise Leo jeans, mid-rise Gus jeans, barrel leg Jackson jeans, and stretchy Kyle jeans, cast in a range of blue, black, and brown washes fit for any wardrobe. Complementing the range is the label’s new Walt denim jacket, complete with STAUD’s staple V-waist silhouette. You can discover the full denim line, which retails from $245-$345, now in STAUD boutiques and Staud.clothing.

All images: Courtesy of STAUD

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.