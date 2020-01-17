Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

Since her debut collection for Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has been taking inspiration from, and collaborating with, prominent female artists. Her Spring 2020 haute couture collection will be no different: the legendary Judy Chicago will design the show’s set. The show, which will be held at the Rodin Museum in Paris, will feature an “immersive” installation that will include “oversized goddess figures,” a woven catwalk, as well as 21 banners made of needlework by female students in India. Dior’s couture show will take place January 20, and Chicago’s work will be open to the public in an exhibit titled Female Devine from January 21 to 26.