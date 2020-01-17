Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Which hip retailer just announced that it is shutting down?
Opening Ceremony is shuttering its retail business. The news was announced via three Instagram posts, each with a photo of one of OC’s locations around the world. The day before, news broke that OC's trademark and intellectual property had been sold to New Guards Group. Going forward, OC co-founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim will focus on their Opening Ceremony fashion line.
Which actor just announced a partnership with Adidas?
Is Jonah Hill branching out into fashion design? Looks like it! The actor/director took to Instagram to announce a partnership with the athletic brand, but did not disclose what it would entail. “Thank you adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and pushing them to become even better,” he wrote. “This is a dream for me to start the journey of creating with a team I respect and love.”
Which artist is designing Dior's next couture runway?
Since her debut collection for Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has been taking inspiration from, and collaborating with, prominent female artists. Her Spring 2020 haute couture collection will be no different: the legendary Judy Chicago will design the show’s set. The show, which will be held at the Rodin Museum in Paris, will feature an “immersive” installation that will include “oversized goddess figures,” a woven catwalk, as well as 21 banners made of needlework by female students in India. Dior’s couture show will take place January 20, and Chicago’s work will be open to the public in an exhibit titled Female Devine from January 21 to 26.
What is Glenda Bailey's new title at Hearst?
Hearst announced today that Glenda Bailey will be stepping down as editor-in-chief of Harper’s BAZAAR. Her replacement has yet to be announced, but according to a press release from Hearst, Bailey will be involved in the selection process. Bailey is not leaving BAZAAR altogether, effective March 1, she will step into the role of global consultant for Harper’s BAZAAR. In her new role, she will serve as the company’s liaison with the 29 global editions of Harper’s BAZAAR, working with both editorial teams and luxury, fashion, and beauty marketers to develop partnerships and portfolios.
Hermès announced a lipstick collection this week. How much will one cost?
For the first time in its 183-year history, Hermès is dipping its toes into the beauty world with a line of lipsticks. Titled Rouge Hermès, the collection of 24 colors draws from the label’s archive of 75,000 silk swatches and 900 leather shades. Meanwhile, the packaging is made from the same metals Hermès uses for handbag hardware. Naturally, this makes the lipsticks a bit expensive. They’ll retail for $67 each, but refills will be available for $42.
Share your Results:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.