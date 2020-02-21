Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

Rick Owens is the latest designer tapped by Moncler for a collaboration. But never one to follow the crowd, Owens used the opportunity to do something a little different: make a custom tour bus for himself and Michèle Lamy (or “hun” as he refers to her) so they could go on a road trip. The duo traveled from LAX to Michael Heizer’s ranch in Nevada in order to see the artist’s land art piece, City, driving through Vegas and Area 51 along the way. The custom bus will be on-view in Milan on February 19. They are also available to order. Owens also designed Moncler clothes, which he and Lamy wore on tour. You know, in case a bus is out of your price range.