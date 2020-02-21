Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What percentage of Victoria's Secret was sold to Sycamore Partners for $525 million?
L Brands has sold a majority stake of Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partners for $525 million. The private equity firm now holds 55 percent of the company. Les Wexner, CEO and chairman of L Brands, will step down from his position and become chairman emeritus when the deal is finalized.
Which Italian magazine is branching out into TV broadcasting?
To coincide with the start of Milan Fashion Week, the Italian version of Harper’s Bazaar is launching Bazaar TV. The platform will feature 1-2 minute videos in a variety of formats — including fiction, documentary, and reality — covering fashion and lifestyle. Hearst plans to create around 800 videos in the first year, including branded content, to be placed on Bazaar‘s website, across Hearst channels, as well as on third-party networks.
Which label did J Brand collaborate with for Fall 2020?
J Brand has a long history of designer collaborations — from Proenza Schouler to Christopher Kane to Simone Rocha to Bella Freud — but nothing quite as funky as what they created with Michael Halpern for his Fall 2020 collection. The collection will be available online and in select stores starting in late August 2020.
Which designer took a custom Moncler tour bus on a roadtrip through the American West?
Rick Owens is the latest designer tapped by Moncler for a collaboration. But never one to follow the crowd, Owens used the opportunity to do something a little different: make a custom tour bus for himself and Michèle Lamy (or “hun” as he refers to her) so they could go on a road trip. The duo traveled from LAX to Michael Heizer’s ranch in Nevada in order to see the artist’s land art piece, City, driving through Vegas and Area 51 along the way. The custom bus will be on-view in Milan on February 19. They are also available to order. Owens also designed Moncler clothes, which he and Lamy wore on tour. You know, in case a bus is out of your price range.
Which British super model opened the TOMMYNOW show during London Fashion Week?
On Sunday, Naomi Campbell led an all-star cast — including Winnie Harlow, James Turlington, Jordan Barrett, Alessandra Ambrosio, Georgia May Jagger, Jourdan Dunn, Karen Elson, Candice Swanepoel, and Halima Aden, among others — down the runway at Tommy Hilfiger’s London Fashion Week Show. The event, which took place London’s Tate Modern in The Tanks. The utilitarian feels of the space thematically referenced Hilfiger’s sustainability vision. The designer offset the show’s estimated 1,600 tons of carbon emissions by partnering with South Pole to provide ceramic water purifiers to communities in Cambodia. The filters provide safe drinking water and reduce indoor air pollution from wood burning. This also decreases household fuel costs and pressure on Cambodia’s vulnerable forest. The collection itself boasted some eco-friendly milestones as well. The TommyXLewis collection, in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton, used 100 percent organic cotton, recycled materials, and low-impact denim washes. Additionally, over 75 percent of the styles were sustainably sourced. This season also saw a collaboration with Grammy award-winner H.E.R., whose lyrics were featured across 12 genderless, body-inclusive pieces. As with all TOMMYNOW shows, the collection — including the TommyXLewis and TommyXLewisXH.E.R. lines — are available online now.
